Colorado Emerging As Serious Threat For 4-Star Safety Recruit

The future of Colorado Buffaloes' safety play continues to brighten.

Coach Deion Sanders' squad is currently in a three-team race for four-star safety recruit Gabe Jenkins, Rivals reported Wednesday. They'll battle two apex predators for his services, the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Colorado Zeroing In On Gabe Jenkins

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jenkins unofficially visited Colorado on Mar. 13 and slated an official return for May 16. His recruitment is heating up, and while he has not firmly established a final three, the Buffs, Nittany Lions and Panthers have stood out above a final seven that included Michigan, USC, UCLA and Virginia Tech.

“They’re all standing at the top, all three of them,” Jenkins told Rivals. “It’s gonna be hard when I have to make my decision.”

The 6-2 Jenkins is a consensus four-star ranked No. 184 among all prospects in the 2027 class by 247Sports, No. 17 among safeties. He's emerged on both sides of the ball, playing some quarterback and running back to go with his spot in the secondary, at Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As a junior, Jenkins posted 24 tackles (three for loss) and had a fumble recovery. Offensively, he completed 78 of 161 passing attempts (48.4 percent) for 1765 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He rushed 148 times for 1409 yards and 13 touchdowns, logging seven performances with 100 or more yards.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Still, his skill set has lent itself to a defensive back role. Numerous power programs have been in the mix, including the Indiana Hoosiers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators, in addition to the finalists.

The No. 8-ranked prospect in the Quaker State (247Sports) enjoyed his visit to Boulder. Coach Sanders has been a major difference-maker throughout his recruiting process, and the platform Jenkins would have alongside him has proven to be enticing.

A Pennsylvania native, Jenkins is a former Penn State commit. He rescinded his pledge last October, but after the Nittany Lions re-offered him two months later, they've remained a contender. Jenkins will visit Happy Valley for the sixth time in his recruiting process on June 5, so a decision isn't expected until the summer.

He'll also visit Virginia Tech, where former Penn State coach James Franklin now rules, on May 29. However, all signs point to a three-team battle for Jenkins, with Colorado firmly in contention.

Safety Becoming Position Of Strength For Colorado

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates with Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) after returning a punt during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado's safety room took a level up this past offseason and should have more reason for excitement if Jenkins commits. The Buffaloes added four dynamic transfers in Boo Carter, Randon Fontenette, Naeten Mitchell and Jayden Hardy.

The secondary continues to see a youth movement, as all but Fontenette will have eligibility remaining after this season. Colorado also brought in solid defensive back recruits in Preston Ashley, Maurice "Mojo" Williams and Braylon Edwards.

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