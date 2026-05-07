Colorado Defensive Depth Chart Prediction After Spring Practices

After the end of the spring season, the Colorado Buffaloes seem ready for what they hope to be one of the best seasons under coach Deion Sanders yet.

So with spring performances in mind, here is a projection for Colorado’s defensive depth chart in 2026 after making a significant amount of changes from the 2025 roster.

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) and offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) block Tulane Green Wave defensive linemen Santana Hopper (29) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle

Starters: Santana Hopper, Ezra Christensen

Backups: Dylan Manuel, Tyler Moore

Without question, Colorado had to improve on the defensive line, and the Buffaloes were able to do that after adding Santana Hopper, Ezra Christensen, Dylan Manuel, and Tyler Moore at defensive tackle.

Hopper and Christensen have the potential to generate a significant amount of negative plays, which could help the Buffaloes significantly in the run game and put pressure on the quarterback. The additions of Manuel and Moore provide solid depth and should help Colorado to be a much better run defense while showing promise to become good pass rushers.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Defensive End

Starters: Vili Taufatofua, Toby Anene

Backups: Immanuel Ezeogu, Balansama Kamara

On the edge, the Buffaloes were also able to improve after they landed defensive ends Vili Taufatofua, Toby Anene, Immanuel Ezeogu, and Balansama Kamara from the transfer portal.

Taufatofua and Anene both had great production against the run and the pass in 2025, which they followed up with solid performances in the spring. Ezeogu and Kamara were also solid as run defenders and as pass rushers, which allows the Buffaloes to be a much better defense up front.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Linebacker

Starters: Liona Lefau, Gideon Lampron

Backups: Tyler Martinez, Carson Crawford

On the second level of the defense, Colorado was able to add several great playmakers through the transfer portal, with linebackers Liona Lefau, Gideon Lampron, and Tyler Martinez, in addition to high school recruit Carson Crawford. The biggest key for the Buffaloes was to improve the rush defense and the ability for this group to make plays in the backfield, which could be exactly what helps Colorado to do that.

Lampron, Lefau, and Martinez have all been very productive in their careers, making plays all across the field, which gives Crawford great players to learn from as he begins his collegiate career. This linebacker group has the potential to be very impactful for Colorado’s defense, and while it seems Lefau and Lampron are trending toward being the starters, Martinez and Crawford could be great contributors as well.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback

Starters: Cree Thomas, Justin Eaglin, Boo Carter

Backups: RJ Johnson, Emory Floyd, Paul Omodia

In the secondary, Colorado needed to add some depth and ball hawks, which Coach Prime was able to do successfully with the additions of Cree Thomas, Justin Eaglin, and Boo Carter at the cornerback position. Thomas specifically had an incredible spring, which puts him in a position to be one of Colorado’s top corners. Eaglin and Carter also had solid springs and have experience to lean on to help them earn starting spots in the fall.

The Buffaloes also have solid secondary depth after bringing back RJ Johnson and landing Emory Floyd and Paul Omodia in the transfer portal. Johnson, Floyd, and Omodia do not have a ton of experience, but have shown flashes that could help them to be key pieces of the secondary moving forward. If any of their numbers are called, there is definitely a chance that Johnson, Floyd, or Omodia could make a play and change the course of a game.

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) is grabbed by Vanderbilt safety/outside linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) in an NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety

Starters: Randon Fontenette, Naeten Mitchell

Backups: Jah Jah Boyd, Ben Finneseth

At the safety position, Colorado did a great job finding talent as they recruited Randon Fontenette, Naeten Micthell, and Jah Jah Boyd through the transfer portal in addition to bringing Ben Fineseth back from 2025. Fontenette and Mitchell have the most experience and can be versatile in any role that defensive coordinator Chris Marve wants to use them in. With their performance in the spring and the versatility they bring, this duo could be dangerous.

As far as depth, Boyd and Finneseth could be solid players for the Buffaloes. Boyd played for Indiana last season, where he gained valuable experience, and in the spring, put his physicality on display. Finneseth returns for his final season in Boulder, and after recovering from an injury during the spring, he is ready to contribute. With Boyd and Finneseth ready to add value at safety, Colorado seems to be in a great spot in the secondary moving forward.

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