Colorado at Colorado State: Rocky Mountain Showdown Game Time, TV announced
The next edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown moves to Fort Collins on Sept. 14 and will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Colorado beat the in-state rival Rams 43-35 in double overtime in a post-midnight thriller. It was one of College Football's most-watched games of 2023. Shedeur Sanders led the Buffs on a 98-yard drive with a successful two-point conversion in the final two minutes to force overtime and pull off the eventual win. CU owns a 68-22-2 record against the Rams and have won five straight dating back to the 2014 season.
With three of four games selected for network television, the Buffs now have eight games on network television in the Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders era at Colorado and 12 games on network television or the flagship ESPN station with eight more games to be determined in 2024, according to CU Athletics. Last year the Buffs were on network television five times with three more on the flagship ESPN and nine total not on a regional or conference network, all the most in CU history.
The Buffs are on history watch this season. As of now, CU will appear on three of the four major networks in the United States in the same season, the other coming in 1990 when CU appeared on ABC, CBS and NBC on its way to the national championship. With FOX being a television partner of the Big 12, CU has a chance to appear on all four networks in the same season for the first time in school history, according to CU Athletics.
Colorado opens the season against North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). They'll then head to Lincoln for a Week 2 meeting with Nebraska (7:30 p.m. on NBC). The Buffs will be back on the Peacock network for the first time since 1994. Oklahoma State comes to Boulder for the regular season finale on Black Friday (Nov. 29) at Noon ET on ABC.