Colorado vs. Oklahoma State: Black Friday Game Time, TV announced
Colorado’s regular season finale against Oklahoma State on Black Friday (Nov. 29) will kickoff at Noon ET on ABC.
The Buffs and Cowboys will resume their conference rivalry for the first time in 15 years, as the two last played as conference opponents in 2009. CU leads the all-time series 26-20-1 and 13-8 in Boulder. The two also met in the 2016 Alamo Bowl, which resulted in a 38-8 defeat for the Buffs.
Colorado appeared on ABC five times while in the Pac-12 and none of those games were at Folsom Field. Ironically, the last time the Buffs were featured on the major network at home was against Oklahoma State in 2008, which was also the last game between the two at the foot of the Flatirons.
This will be the 20th year for Mike Gundy in Stillwater. He led OSU to a Big 12 Championship appearance last year and came up short with a 49-21 loss to Texas, who rolled on to be one of the final four teams in the College Football Playoff. With Texas and Oklahoma exiting to the SEC, Oklahoma State will be one of the top-end contenders in the conference this year.
Previously announced at the network upfront earlier in May were CU’s season opener against North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 (6 p.m. MT on ESPN) and week two matchup at Nebraska (5:30 p.m. on NBC). The Buffs will be back on the Peacock network for the first time since 1994.