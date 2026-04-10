Colorado's Brennan Marion Opens Up About Buffaloes' Receivers
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The Colorado Buffaloes made big moves on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, both with the coaching staff and the players. First year Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion spoke to reporters about the new look wide receivers room.
Brennan Marion on Colorado Receivers
Colorado hired former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion to be their offensive coordinator this offseason. Marion seems excited to coach the receivers this season with incoming Texas Longhorns four-star transfer wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and Colorado junior wide receiver Joseph Williams.
“Him (Joseph Williams) and DeAndre all day long every day, ‘you know when we get out there what we going to do right?’ They always come by and let me know they’re going to make plays,” Marion said. “Just excited to get those two back out there. Not only for their play on the field, but their leadership for the guys…That’s what’s needed at receiver.”
Marion added that he has known Moore for a while dating back to when he was recruiting him out of high school.
“I always wanted to coach him because of the person he is,” Marion said. “I know he’s a great player, but DeAndre is like a dynamic person.”
DeAndre Moore was one of Colorado highest rated incoming transfers this offseason. He played all three of his seasons in college football with Texas from 2023-2025 before entering the portal. In 11 games with the Longhorns in 2025, Moore had 38 receptions for 532 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.
Joseph Williams was Colorado’s second leading receiver in 2025 behind wide receiver Omarion Miller. Miller entered the portal this offseason and transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Williams had 37 receptions for 489 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Marion talked about his impressions of Williams and their connection with Tulsa, where Williams played his college football before transferring to Colorado two seasons ago. Marion was a wide receiver for Tulsa in 2007 and 2008.
“My man Joe, our connection is the University of Tulsa. I always make a joke with him that ‘you saw me everyday when you walked in that building’ because my picture is up there,” Marion said. “I love Joe. He’s a great kid. His story is amazing. He works really hard.”
Brenna Marion’s Offense Comes to Boulder
Brennan Marion is most well-known for his “Go-Go” offense that he runs. This offense is an up-tempo style that primary features the quarterback in the shotgun with multiple running backs in the backfield.
This is what Marion ran at Sac. State in 2025 and it worked. Marion was hired by the Hornets after they went 3-9 in 2024. He turned things around as their head coach, leading them to a record of 7-5 in 2025. Colorado coach Deion Sanders went out and got Marion to give this Buffs offense a much needed boost.
The 2025 Sac. State offense averaged 33.8 points per game.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1