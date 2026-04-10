Colorado's Brennan Marion Opens Up About Buffaloes' Receivers

The Colorado Buffaloes made big moves on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, both with the coaching staff and the players. First year Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion spoke to reporters about the new look wide receivers room.

Brennan Marion on Colorado Receivers

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado hired former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion to be their offensive coordinator this offseason. Marion seems excited to coach the receivers this season with incoming Texas Longhorns four-star transfer wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and Colorado junior wide receiver Joseph Williams.

“Him (Joseph Williams) and DeAndre all day long every day, ‘you know when we get out there what we going to do right?’ They always come by and let me know they’re going to make plays,” Marion said. “Just excited to get those two back out there. Not only for their play on the field, but their leadership for the guys…That’s what’s needed at receiver.”

Marion added that he has known Moore for a while dating back to when he was recruiting him out of high school.

“I always wanted to coach him because of the person he is,” Marion said. “I know he’s a great player, but DeAndre is like a dynamic person.”

DeAndre Moore was one of Colorado highest rated incoming transfers this offseason. He played all three of his seasons in college football with Texas from 2023-2025 before entering the portal. In 11 games with the Longhorns in 2025, Moore had 38 receptions for 532 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) and safety Carter Stoutmire (23) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Joseph Williams was Colorado’s second leading receiver in 2025 behind wide receiver Omarion Miller. Miller entered the portal this offseason and transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Williams had 37 receptions for 489 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Marion talked about his impressions of Williams and their connection with Tulsa, where Williams played his college football before transferring to Colorado two seasons ago. Marion was a wide receiver for Tulsa in 2007 and 2008.

“My man Joe, our connection is the University of Tulsa. I always make a joke with him that ‘you saw me everyday when you walked in that building’ because my picture is up there,” Marion said. “I love Joe. He’s a great kid. His story is amazing. He works really hard.”

Brenna Marion’s Offense Comes to Boulder

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brennan Marion is most well-known for his “Go-Go” offense that he runs. This offense is an up-tempo style that primary features the quarterback in the shotgun with multiple running backs in the backfield.

This is what Marion ran at Sac. State in 2025 and it worked. Marion was hired by the Hornets after they went 3-9 in 2024. He turned things around as their head coach, leading them to a record of 7-5 in 2025. Colorado coach Deion Sanders went out and got Marion to give this Buffs offense a much needed boost.

The 2025 Sac. State offense averaged 33.8 points per game.