Colorado Transfer Buzz Gains Momentum Ahead of Spring Game

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes are no strangers to offseason attention. After a wave of players entered the transfer portal following a tough 3-9 season, the spotlight surrounding Colorado intensified for all the wrong reasons.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

There was a growing perception that Coach Prime and the Buffs might be losing momentum, especially after the high-profile departures of wideout Omarion Miller and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

However, feelings are beginning to shift this week as ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked Colorado’s transfer class No. 3 in the country, validating Coach Prime’s offseason approach.

Reaction to National Praise

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion, responded on social media to the recognition, reposting the news of Colorado’s No. 3 ranking with a subtle caption of a rat and poison emoji.





In football terms, “rat poison” is what coaches often call the outside praise that can distract from the work still ahead, especially for a team still working to establish an identity on the field.

However, Marion’s reaction wasn’t about dismissing the praise. It was about putting it in its proper place. It was a response that reflected the mindset of a coach focused on what still needs to be built.

A Roster Built to Produce

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Behind that No. 3 ranking is a group of players built on production.

On defense, linebacker Gideon "ESPN" Lampron arrives after a dominant season at Bowling Green, posting 123 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss. Lampron adds a physical presence to the Buffs' defense, something Colorado lacked at times last season. His ability to disrupt plays and control the middle of the field should help bring more consistency to the Buffs defensive unit.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Danny Scudero, who led the NCAA in receiving yards last season at San Jose State, headlines a new group of talented pass catchers. He’s joined by Kam Perry, an All-MAC First Team selection from Miami (OH), along with SEC transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. from Texas, all three of whom add their own unique and dynamic layer to the Buffs’ passing attack. Together, the trio combined for over 2,800 receiving yards last season.

It’s the type of production Colorado targeted this offseason, prioritizing players who have already proven they can perform at a high level, which is exactly what stood out in Connelly’s evaluation of the Buffs’ transfer class.

Spring Game Offers First Glimpse at Colorado Identity

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

While the incoming talent has grabbed headlines, there’s still a question of how all of the new pieces fit together. With redshirt freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis returning with much more experience and a group of receivers built to stress defenses in multiple ways, the potential is clear. Still, finding an offensive identity will ultimately determine how far this unit can go.

But for a program that’s quickly learned how fast attention can rise and fall, the focus appears to be exactly where it needs to be.

With the Buffs Black and Gold spring game just days away, Colorado is approaching its first opportunity to show what the new roster looks like in action. For fans, it’s a highly anticipated preview, but for Colorado, it’s another step in forming an identity, something the program never fully established in 2025.

But if Colorado’s offseason moves translate the way many expect, it could put Colorado right back in the mix of Big 12 contenders.