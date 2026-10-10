Three Things I'm Looking for After Colorado Buffaloes' Bye Week

The Colorado Buffaloes are currently enjoying a bye week after the first five games of the season, sitting with a 2-3 record, 0-2 in Big 12 play.

Concerns about the long-term direction of Colorado's football program under coach Deion Sanders have risen with the team losing three consecutive games and the offense looking disjointed, but there is still plenty of time in the 2026 season for "Coach Prime" and company to turn things around.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While wins are certainly the best signal of forward progress for the Buffaloes, what else should fans be looking for to see if Colorado is able to reach bowl eligibility and pick up four more wins.

Penalties

Penalties have plagued Colorado throughout the season so far, both in wins and in losses. Out of 138 teams in the FBS, the Buffaloes rank No. 130, giving up an average of 82.6 free yards per game. Colorado also commits and average of 9.0 penalties per game, good for No. 129 in the nation.

After the loss to Northwestern, Sanders revealed his frustration as well as his confusion at the amount of penalties that the Buffaloes are committing.

“Penalties are tough on me because everything we do, and these guys will tell you, is about discipline,” Deion Sanders said Tuesday. “Everything they do is discipline, discipline, discipline. Then when you get out there on the field, you’re undisciplined. I don’t understand. It’s hard to fathom.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back JaQuail Smith (23) carries the ball against Baylor Bears safety Daniel Cobbs (14) during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While discipline may be emphasized by Sanders at Colorado, whether or not the Buffaloes actually improve their penalty problem after the bye week could be a good indication of how the rest of the season will go.

Red Zone Offense

In addition to being one of the most penalized teams in the country, Colorado currently has one of the worst red zone offenses in the FBS. With nine scores on 14 attempts, the Buffaloes' scoring percentage in the red zone is No. 133 out of 138 teams in the nation. Meanwhile, Colorado's touchdown percentage upon reaching the red zone is ranked No. 129 overall.

The Buffaloes have had success moving the ball as Colorado's total offense averages nearly 400 yards per game. However, finding the end zone instead of settling for field goals has been a struggle.

While new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and the Buffaloes have yet to find a consistent answer at the quarterback position, Colorado's red zone offense could be an indicator of how competitive the Buffaloes will be for the remainder of 2026.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Line Production

Colorado Buffaloes defensive linemen Lamont Lester Jr. and Toby Anene lead the defense with four and three sacks, respectively. Additionally, defensive lineman Santana Hopper leads the team with 9.5 tackles for loss. Their production, and the Buffs defense in general, has kept Colorado competitive in most games of the season so far.

If the Buffs defensive line can continue to wreak havoc, Colorado's defense will continue to be the bright spot of the team. On the other hand, the Buffs could run into some trouble if opposing offenses are able to adjust their protections and stifle Colorado's pass rush.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.