Idaho vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

After an impressive 11-2 season, the Utah Utes will enter the 2026 college football season as the No. 21-ranked team in the country.

Not only did they have a strong 2025 campaign, but they are returning key contributors from last season, including quarterback Devon Dampier and running back Wayshawn Parker, setting them up for another big year.

They'll open their 2026 schedule against an FCS team, the Idaho Vandals, who are coming off a Week 0 loss to Cal Poly.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Thursday night game.

Idaho vs. Utah Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Idaho +34.5 (-117)

Utah -34.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Idaho +1750

Utah -10000

Total

OVER 57.5 (-109)

UNDER 57.5 (-113)

Idaho vs. Utah How to Watch

Date: Thursday, September 3

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Rico-Eccles Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

Idaho record: 0-1

Utah record: 0-0

Idaho vs. Utah Betting Trends

Idaho failed to cover as 4.5-point favorites last week, losing outright 38-34 against Cal Poly

Utah is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in Utah's last 10 games

Idaho vs. Utah Key Player to Watch

Devon Dampier, QB - Utah Utes

Devon Dampier was a big reason Utah had such a strong 2025 season. He completed 63.5% of his passes for 2,490 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only five interceptions, while adding 835 yards on the ground. The sky is the limit for Utah if Dampier can take another step forward in his development this season.

Idaho vs. Utah Prediction and Best Bet

Utah's record last season was far from fraudulent. They ranked 14th in the nation in net adjusted EPA per play, 13th in offensive success rate, and 39th in defensive success rate. With the number of starters returning, especially on offense, I see no reason why they can't be one of the best teams in the Big 12 once again.

If Idaho can't beat Cal Poly, an FCS opponent, they're going to get steamrolled by a nationally ranked FBS team. I'll lay the points with the Utes.

Pick: Utah -34.5 (-106) via Caesars

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