College Football Insider Gives Unfiltered Take On Colorado’s Playoff Hopes

The Colorado Buffaloes are entering the 2026 season off a three-win 2025. Can the Buffs turn things around and make a push in the Big 12 and possibility even knock on the door of a spot in the College Football Playoff?

ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich doesn’t think so.

Heather Dinich Shuts Down Colorado's Playoff Hopes

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells out from the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following Big 12 media days last week, ESPN’s Heather Dinich went on Get Up, where she was asked if Colorado should have any hopes of making the playoff in 2026.

“Absolutely not,” Dinich said. “Not only not a playoff push, but not a Big 12 push…The top of this conference is going to be super exciting…There’s a lot of teams that can really challenge Texas Tech for the Big 12 title. Colorado’s not one of them. I expect them to be one of the lowest teams in the Big 12.”

As for why she thinks Colorado will struggle again this season after going 3-9 in 2025, Dinich pointed out the question mark at the quarterback position combined with the roster overhaul. Dinich did admit that the changes to the roster could end up being a good thing because of how rough 2025 was.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes starting quarterback appears to be redshirt freshman Julian Lewis. Lewis is a 2025 four-star recruit that played in four games for the Buffs last season. He threw for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In 2025, Colorado went 3-9 and won just one game over an FBS opponent. They finished in second to last place in the Big 12, ahead of only the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Oklahoma State went winless in conference play.

While the Colorado players and coaching staff may disagree with Dinich, the oddsmakers are on her side.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buffaloes have a win total of 4.5. The odds on the over are +134 while the under is -160. Colorado’s odds to make the playoff are +9000. Their odds to win the Big 12 are even lower at +12000, the lowest in the entire conference.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going back to what Dinich said about the roster being completely different, that could end up being a reason for why Colorado can do a 180 degree turn and get right back in the Big 12 picture in 2026. The Buffs have 43 incoming transfers that were not on the team last season. On the flip side, they had 36 players from their 2025 team leave in the portal.

In 2024, Colorado went 9-4. Coach Prime proved that he can hit the portal well, as that is where most of the team was constructed from. It's just in 2025, the buttons that they pressed in the portal weren't the right ones. Time will tell if their offseason roster moves for the 2026 season were the right ones.

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