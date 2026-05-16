Roster Turnover Transforms Colorado Buffaloes Season Outlook

As the Colorado Buffaloes head into next season, the roster looks significantly different from it did in 2025, and with that new look roster, there is optimism that this could be one of the best teams that coach Deion Sanders has put together so far.

Throughout this offseason, there has been a significant emphasis on the transfer portal for Colorado, and with that emphasis, the Buffaloes were able to add more experience and production than they have had in previous seasons.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most Transfers in the West

In the current age of college football, the transfer portal and NIL have begun to significantly change how rosters are built and how the elite teams have found consistent success. With that in mind, coach Sanders and the rest of Colorado’s coaching staff have changed their approach to try to replicate that success.

With the new approach, Colorado added several transfers, and 17 of those transfers are expected to start, which is the most out of all the Power Four programs in the West. With this substantial amount of turnover, there may be questions that arise for the Buffaloes about roster chemistry and continuity, but they do have the chance to prove the doubters wrong when the 2026 season kicks off.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Potential Offensive Starters

On the offensive side of the ball, there was a significant amount of change, which could lead to a majority of new starters. On the perimeter, wide receivers Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr. both have an opportunity to work into starting roles.

In the backfield, it seems that the top two backs, Damian Henderson II and Richard Young, have both shown that they have the talent to be starting caliber and help to significantly improve Colorado’s run game as well as become weapons in the pass game.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Along the offensive line, Colorado could very well have five new starters with several transfer additions who have proven they can play at the top level of college football.

As of now, offensive tackles Bo Hughley and Taj White seem to have a great opportunity to start in 2026 with their performance in spring and their previous experience. At guard, Jose Soto and Jayvon McFadden have also proven they could be starters for Colorado and could help to establish the physicality that Colorado has lacked in recent years.

Lastly, at center, Demetrisu Hunter comes in with previous experience in the Big 12 and looks to be a critical component of the offense with communication and dominating the line of scrimmage up front.

Overall, Colorado has done a tremendous job with adding talent across the board on offense to improve each position group with top-level talent, but also with players who could make an impact in the future.

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) and offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) block Tulane Green Wave defensive linemen Santana Hopper (29) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Potential Defensive Starters

The Buffaloes have also done a great job on defense by adding talent at all three levels that could start and help Colorado make a push for a Big 12 title.

The defensive line is arguably where the Buffaloes made the biggest improvement with additions on the interior and on the edge.

In terms of players projected to start, the defensive tackle room includes the pair of Santana Hopper and Ezra Christensen, who both put their talent on display with great production in 2025. At defensive end, Colorado added Vili Taufatofua, Toby Anene, and Immaunel Ezeogu, who all look to be rotational pieces on the edge after generating a significant amount of negative plays and could play even better next season.

At the linebacker position, the Buffaloes brought in Liona Lefau, Gideon Lampron, and Tyler Martinez, who all have the chance to fight for starting spots. As of now, it seems that Lefau and Lampron have the inside track, but Martinez could also become a critical piece at the second level.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to the secondary, Colorado added a significant amount of depth but also players who could start, including cornerbacks Cree Thomas, Boo Carter, and Justin Eaglin. Thomas and Carter both had a great spring, and it appears likely they will earn starting roles. Based on his experience, Eaglin does have an opportunity to start as well, which could help the Buffaloes ' cornerback room to become one of the deepest positions on the roster.

In the safety room, Colorado added arguably two of its most important players with Randon Fontenette and Naeten Mitchell. Fontenette and Mitchell have both shown the ability to be productive and versatile in the run game as well as the pass game. At safety, Colorado also added Jah Jah Boyd, who could be a great rotational piece in the room as well.

On the defensive side of the ball, Colorado was able to add a significant amount of talent at all three levels, which could be exactly what they needed to go from an average to below average unit in 2025 to one of the top in the Big 12 for next season.

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