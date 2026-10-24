One Colorado Cornerback Who Needs a Bigger Role to Avoid Transfer Concerns

The Colorado Buffaloes’ secondary has been the weakest aspect of their defense in 2026, especially at the cornerback position. While Naeten Mitchell and Randon Fontenette have held down the safety positions, Colorado has struggled to find consistency outside of Boo Carter at cornerback.

Cree Thomas, RJ Johnson, Makari Vickers and Preston Ashley have been rotating through at the other cornerback positions. However, a mixture of youthful mistakes and inconsistencies has plagued them. Mojo Williams Jr. is a young cornerback who was expected to have an impact this season, but he hasn’t seen much of the field despite the secondary’s struggles.

Mojo Williams Jr.’s preseason expectations

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Williams only being listed as a consensus three-star recruit by the major recruiting services, he quickly burst onto the scene during the spring season. Williams was a contributing member of practice and put together an impressive performance in Colorado’s spring game.

He recorded a solo tackle, but his main contribution was a game-ending interception he recorded to secure the win for this team.

“It was a good feeling,” said Williams postgame. “It was really a mental thing. I told myself I had to get at least one before I left today. I got it, so it’s a blessing. I understood my situation, I knew where the ball was going and I just trusted myself, that’s it.”

His performance in coverage that day had many fans thinking he’d be a major contributor on defense this season. However, he’s only recorded one tackle this season and only saw time in the Buffs’ blowout win over the Weber State Wildcats in Week 2.

Why Mojo Williams Jr.’s lacking playing time raises transfer concerns

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is still a very promising prospect, and the fact that fans got a firsthand look at his potential makes that a pretty undisputed fact. With that said, there are plenty of programs that would love to employ his services and give him a large role right away.

Williams would likely be a starting corner for most Group of Five programs, where he could prove his abilities in a more consistent role. Even if he didn’t elect to go that route, he could find a place in most Power Four programs as a developmental cornerback.

Losing Williams would be a major blow to the future of CU’s secondary. And given how willing players are to look for a change of scenery these days, there’s no telling whether or not Williams would take a similar role at a different school. But the only way to ensure he won’t is for the Buffaloes to give him a shot on their defense.

How the Colorado Buffaloes can involve Mojo Williams Jr.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is one of the easier players to get involved. Despite the Buffaloes being over halfway through their season, they still haven’t ironed out the wrinkles at many of their positions in the secondary.

This is especially true at nickel, as Vickers was a liability in coverage to start the year and Ashley and Jason Stokes Jr. have battled injury throughout the season. With their unreliability, Colorado wouldn’t be taking much of a risk by involving Williams heavily in the secondary.

If he proves that he isn’t ready for that type of test, it would be easy enough to reinstate the likes of Stokes and Ashley as they get fully healthy from their injuries. But there’s tremendous upside in that choice, as Williams could prove that he’s still the same player he was in the spring, and someone who could give the Buffs a major boost as they look to turn their season around.

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