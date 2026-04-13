Colorado Buffaloes Freshman Defender Catching Danny Scudero's Attention

At the Colorado Buffaloes’ spring game, a true freshman defensive back turned heads with his performance.

Mojo Williams Jr. was the standout amongst the cornerbacks, and his teammate, wide receiver Danny Scudero, gave him major praise for his character and efforts on the field.

Mojo Williams Jr.’s spring game

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Williams came into the spring game with one goal: to record his first interception.

“It was really a mental thing,” Williams said. “I told myself I had to get at least one before I left today, so I got it. It’s a blessing. I understood my situation, I knew where the ball was going, that was it.”

On the final play of the spring game, Williams read the eyes of quarterback Isaac Wilson, jumping the receiver’s route for a game-sealing interception.

Williams recorded a tackle in addition to his takeaway, making it quite a productive Black and Gold Day for the 5-11 corner.

Danny Scudero’s assessment

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Kyri Shoels (4) celebrates with wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

During the postgame press conference, Scudero weighed in on Williams’s performance and what he has brought to the team during the spring.

“I can’t really say enough about him,” Scudero said. “He’s one of those guys who you have to know where he’s at on the field. Especially if you’re going to line up against him, you’ve got to come with a plan.”

While the Buffs' coaching staff and receivers know the skillset Williams possesses, it's still hard to prepare for how a player as new to the squad as he is will look in an in-game scenario. Scudero outlined the risks of matching up against Williams without a plan of attack around him as the focal point.

“If you don’t [come with a plan], he’s going to get hands on,” Scudero said. “He’s going to disrupt the route, he’s a smart player and he has a really good feel for the game as you guys saw today with the interception.”

As for Scudero, he knew what to expect from Williams. Both players were on the Gold Team, so they never matched up. This allowed them to both have strong performances as Scudero watched his expectations unfold.

“I was excited for him, but I kind of knew that it was coming,” Scudero said. “Just because that’s how he is, that’s how he practices.”

What led up to Mojo Williams’s breakout game

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Williams discussed in that same press conference how he prepared during spring ball.

“In spring ball, I feel like I progressed really well,” Williams said. “[I was] getting all my reps, taking care of the little things, listening to my coaches, preparing the right way.”

Amid the good habits he implemented during spring practice, he saw himself progress in the early steps of the high school to college football leap.

“I feel like I made steps,” Williams said. “I feel like I progressed slowly, but one percent, that’s good enough for me, and it showed out today.”

As he continues his progression into Week 1 of his freshman season, Williams is cherishing the opportunity from coach Deion Sanders and his staff. He will continue to monitor his progress, but all signs are pointing positively for the young defensive back as he’s implemented into Chris Marve’s defensive scheme.

“[To see] where I started and where I am now,” Williams said. “I’m just thankful.”