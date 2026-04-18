Colorado’s Mojo Williams Jr. Speaks Openly About Adjusting to Boulder

The Colorado Buffaloes landed class of 2026 recruit, cornerback Mojo Williams Jr. Williams finished up his first spring camp with the Buffs.

Mojo Williams Jr. Reflects on Spring Ball, Boulder

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mojo Williams Jr. is a 5-11, 170 pound cornerback out of New Orleans, Louisiana. He was rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 145 cornerback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Williams spoke about what the experience of his first spring in college was like per 247Sports.

Williams is from New Orleans, which is a whole lot different than Boulder. He admitted that the weather and altitude in Colorado was hard to adjust to at first.

"It was kind of hard at first...Getting used to the air, getting used to breathing right," Williams said. "We was outside practicing, and I was getting used to getting the feel of it."

Williams added that the locker room feels like "home" and that's all he can ask for.

“Throughout spring ball, I feel like I progressed really well, getting all my reps, taking care of the little things, listening to my coaches,” Williams said. “I feel like I made steps. I feel like I progressed slowly, but one percent, that’s good enough for me.”

In Colorado’s spring game back on April 11, Williams made his presence felt with a diving interception. Take a look at the play below.

True freshman Mojo Williams with the amazing INT pic.twitter.com/4Z9kbZEJFu — LockedOnBuffs (@LockedOnBuffs) April 11, 2026

“It was a good feeling,” Williams said about his spring game interception. “It was really a mental thing. I told myself I had to get at least one before I left, so I got it. It’s a blessing, understanding my situation, knowing what the ball was doing and just trusting myself.”

Colorado’s New-Look Team

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado will look a lot different next season. The Buffs had a total of 43 incoming transfers from the 2026 portal cycle. In addition to all of these moving pieces on the field, there were also many moves made within the coaching staff.

One of the moves made was the coach of Williams’ position group, cornerbacks coach. Colorado coach Deion Sanders hired former Abilene Christian Wildcats co-defensive coordinator Aaron Fletcher.

The biggest move on defense this offseason for Colorado was at defensive coordinator. Colorado’s defensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025, Robert Livingston left in the offseason to accept a job with the Denver Broncos as a defensive pass game coordinator.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

This was extremely late in the college football hiring cycle so “Coach Prime” decided to stay in house. Sanders promoted linebackers coach Chris Marve to defensive coordinator. Marve was hired this offseason as Colorado linebackers coach and received his promotion before ever coaching a game in Boulder.

Marve does have experience as a defensive coordinator in college football going back to his time with the Virginia Tech Hokies from 2022-2024.

Colorado made a splash on the offensive side of the ball this offseason as well. They hired former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator. Marion was the head coach at Sac. State in 2025, leading them to a 7-5 record in his lone season at the helm. The year before Marion was at Sac. State in 2024, the Hornets went 3-9.

Marion now will bring his “Go-Go” offense to Boulder. The projected starting quarterback for Colorado when the 2026 season kicks off on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sept. 3 is Julian Lewis. Lewis is entering his second season with a Buffs.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.