Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Pushing To Flip Cornerback Recruit Maurice Williams
As the shock factor of coach Deion Sanders's makeover under the Flatirons begins to fade, the Colorado Buffaloes inch closer to college football's juggernauts in terms of recruiting pedigree. Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams noticed that during his official visit this past weekend.
Williams, a 5-11, 172-pound prospect out of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, knows that "Coach Prime" operates not only as a collegiate coach but as an NFL developer. As one of five visitors to Colorado during the trip, he wasn't shocked at its level of excellence and expectation.
"My main takeaways from my visit was playing at Colorado is a source of league preparation," Williams told Adam Munsterteiger of 247Sports. "Nothing really surprised me while on my visit, it was everything I expected. . . I got a chance to kick it with some of the players; really cool experience."
Nicknamed "Moe," Williams seemed particularly impressed by Colorado's program-wide cohesion, with common objectives helping the Buffaloes attain a 9-4 record and elusive bowl game appearance in 2024.
"My main impression of the CU staff was how glued together they were as a staff," Williams said. "Knowing that they're all on the same page and have the same goal of developing young men."
In February, Williams pledged to play for the Liberty Flames. However, just before the recruiting dead period begins, he appears to be keeping his eyes peeled for new takers and commitment on the rocks. Still, Williams took another visit with Liberty just before his trip to Boulder.
Among 2026 prospects, Williams ranks No. 35 in Louisiana and No. 119 at cornerback on 247Sports Composite. The Ole Miss Rebels, Washington Huskies, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights make up his Power Five offers, other than Colorado.
"I had a surprising reaction once I received the offer from Colorado, knowing how blessed and fortunate I am to be in this position," Williams told BuffStampede.com ahead of his visit. "The coaches told me they like what I'm capable of and that I could fit into their program."
As a junior with Edna Karr, one of Louisiana's powerhouse high school programs, Williams was a key contributor to an undefeated season and Division I Select state championship.
Williams primarily played outside corner, where he excelled at both press and off coverage. His play and recognition is well above average, and while the main concern for his collegiate translation may be his size, he boasts skill and aggression as a downfield tackler as well.
Currently, Colorado's cornerback room is still grappling with the effects of Heisman Tophy and Chuck Bednarik Award winner Travis Hunter departing for the NFL. Junior DJ McKinney is primed to lead the unit and build a pro resume, but depth appears somewhat sketchy, especially following standout incoming sophomore Colton Hood's entry into the transfer portal.
Preston Hodge, formerly of Williams's current allegiance in Liberty, returns for veteran savvy in the slot and trustworthy playmaking skills.
Still, the Buffs may trust either an unproven converted safety in RJ Johnson or an FCS transfer in Teon Parks to hold down the outside corner spot opposite McKinney.
With no freshman or current 2026 commits to the position, Williams is a hot commodity and could become the catalyst of Colorado's future at corner.