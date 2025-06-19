Shedeur Sanders 101 MPH Speeding Ticket A 'Learning Experience' For Cleveland Rookie?
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was cited by police on Tuesday morning for driving 101 mph. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was stopped by the Strongsville (Ohio) Police Department at 12:24 a.m, according to police records.
Sanders was driving his black Dodge TRX truck and was stopped for driving 41 mph over the 60 mph speed limit, according to records. The rookie quarterback will have to decide between paying a $250 fine for the fourth-degree misdemeanor or fighting the ticket on July 3 in Strongsville Mayor's Court.
ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi has been tracking Sanders' development since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Grossi reacted to Sanders being stopped by the police, calling it a learning experience.
“I’m sure that they’ll have a meeting with him and hear his side and you know, explain that you got to take care of yourself and you got to make right decisions and let this be a learning experience for you so that nothing worse than this happens,” Grossi said.
The Cleveland Browns held mandatory minicamp the week before the incident and Sanders remained in Cleveland with other rookies for an orientation. While the ticket likely will not affect the on-field quarterback competition Sanders is in, Grossi acknowledged that the incident is a disappointment.
“Listen, it’s not the end of the world. It’s disappointing I’m sure to the Browns and to Coach Prime. I mean 101 is excessive speed. But, again, he’ll learn from it I’m sure,” Grossi continued.
In his two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders did not have off-field incidents, which makes speeding an out-of-the-norm issue for the rookie quarterback. Despite the excessive speed, the incident is something Sanders can learn and grow from.
Since being drafted by the Browns, Sanders has intended to help the community in Cleveland, including inspiring the youth. The rookie is looking to be a leader off the field and will continue to do so throughout his time in Cleveland.
Colorado fans are excited to cheer Shedeur on in the pros as his dad Deion begins his third season as head coach of the Buffaloes.
“I’m definitely going to be able to show it with actions, and you’ll understand I’ll be more involved in the community and really leading the kids in the right direction,” Sanders said, per the Browns. “That’s the main thing. Whatever situation they’re in, that’s really where I feel like I have the most impact on is really the kids and giving them a different perspective of respect parents, respect their elders and respect those people that are in position to give you advice.”
On the field, Sanders is competing with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting role. Sanders has been working hard in what is being deemed a wide-open quarterback competition.
Sanders entered the NFL Draft preparations as a first-round projection, falling to the fifth. In the league, he is looking to prove himself and work his way towards being a franchise quarterback. He has shown his accuracy throughout minicamp and working to grow as a player. Working with the veterans, Sanders is looking to learn from their experience and grow as a player.
"He's a very, very hard worker; he has fun when he's in the building. I'm enjoying watching him progress with every single meeting, with every single rep he's doing a great job. As a young player — I don't care what position you're playing — you're going to run a play or you're going to get something wrong. That's so valuable because then you get to correct it and get it right the next time," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on the "Cleveland Browns Daily" podcast.