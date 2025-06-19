Michael Irvin Confident Deion Sanders Will Bounce Back From Health Issues
Although his exact ailment remains unknown, all signs point to coach Deion Sanders returning to Boulder soon ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 season.
"Coach Prime" confirmed as much last week, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin shared another encouraging update on Tuesday. After visiting Sanders at his home in Texas last week, Irvin spoke briefly on his longtime friend's health during an episode of his podcast.
"We had so much fun," Irvin said of visiting his former Dallas Cowboys teammate. "Whenever I'm with him, we laugh like I don't know what. I don't think there's a person in the world that makes me laugh like Deion. When I got to Deion, he was talking like this (hoarse). This is my boy. I battled with this dude. I know how strong this dude is. I know how he is. He's physically strong, mentally strong, emotionally strong. He's strong. And we've had battles, and I respect him as a giant."
While Sanders wasn't at full strength, Irvin said his voice improved throughout their time together, leaving him feeling confident about Colorado's third-year head coach bouncing back soon.
"I've never seen Deion not want to battle," Irvin said. "I just love that dude, man. I really do. I love him... I guarantee you he's going to be ok. That's the most important part."
Irvin ended his 10-minute monologue by saying he'll allow Sanders to reveal his health issues when he feels ready. It's therefore unclear whether Sanders' latest ailment is related to the series of health issues he has battled in recent years, which included having two toes amputated and multiple surgeries to fix blood clots in his leg.
Sanders admitted that his latest illness caused him to lose 14 pounds. “What I’m dealing with right now is a whole other level," Sanders told former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel on his "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast.
On June 11, "Coach Prime" thanked his supporters and assured that his health issues are under control.
"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!" Sanders wrote on X. "I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me!"
As Sanders continues to recover at his home in Texas, the Buffs are navigating summer workouts in Boulder under the direction of new strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey. Preseason camp will likely begin during the final week of July, although the exact start date hasn't been announced.
Colorado's season opener will come against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.