How Colorado Developed Zarian McGill for His NFL Opportunity

The Colorado Buffaloes didn’t hear a name called during the 2026 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean the path to the NFL from Boulder has come to a stop.

Wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter hugs Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead after the Jaguars select Hunter second overall during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the days following the draft, several former Buffs have found opportunities, signing as undrafted free agents and earning rookie camp invites as they look to carve out roles at the next level. Among them, former offensive lineman Zarian McGill is getting his shot with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

Opportunity From The Trenches

Just an hour or so southeast of Boulder in Dove Valley, the Denver Broncos will get a closer look at one of Colorado’s most reliable offensive linemen from the 2025 season.

McGill started all 12 games during the 2025 campaign, providing a steady presence along an offensive line that Colorado leaned on through a season that featured three different starting quarterbacks. His ability to maintain consistency while working with multiple signal-callers highlighted both his communication skills and command of the offense up front.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Utes defense lines up on the goalline against the Colorado Buffaloes offense during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

His consistency didn’t go unnoticed. The former Buff earned Pro Football Focus Big 12 Center of the Week honors in Week 6 after a hard-fought game against TCU, becoming a stabilizing force in the middle of the offense, anchoring protections, and helping establish rhythm in the run game.

Now, he’ll look to carry that same reliability into rookie camp, where preparation and adaptability often separate players early.

Having already trained and played at altitude in Colorado for the past year, McGill should arrive physically ready to handle the demands of camp while focusing on refining technique and adjusting to the speed of the next level. If he can show versatility along the interior, he could position himself as a valuable depth option for the Broncos.

Colorado Buffaloes Finding Paths After The NFL Draft

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) runs down the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

McGill isn’t the only former Buff continuing his football journey.

Several Colorado players quickly landed opportunities following the draft, including defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. with the New York Giants, wide receiver Sincere Brown with the Los Angeles Chargers, and offensive lineman Xavier Hill with the New York Jets.

A few more Buffs also earned rookie camp invites, including defensive lineman Amari McNeal with both the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive end Keaton Wade also with Kansas City, and quarterback Kaidon Salter with the Tennessee Titans.

For Colorado, it’s a reminder that even after a challenging 3-9 season, the program continues to produce players who are earning opportunities at the next level.

Continuing The NFL Pipeline

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of a mural of former wide receiver Travis Hunter during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While this year’s draft didn’t mirror the success Colorado experienced in 2025, when Travis Hunter was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars and players like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. also heard their names called, the post-draft movement still reflects a program working toward sustained NFL relevance.

Some of the top programs in college football are defined by their ability to consistently develop and send talent to the next level.

For Colorado, that process is still taking shape, but opportunities like these, where players continue to get looks, earn chances, and prove they belong, remain a critical part of that progression.

For McGill, that next opportunity begins with the Denver Broncos, where a strong showing could turn a camp invite into something much bigger.

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