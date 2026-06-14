Former 49ers, Raiders DE Aldon Smith Dead At 36

Former NFL defensive end Aldon Smith has died, the 49ers announced in a statement. He was 36 years old.

“We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith,” the statement read. “Aldon’s undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen. Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved Aldon.”

After spending three years at the University of Missouri, Smith was drafted by the 49ers in 2011 with the No. 7 pick, part of a pass rush class that featured the likes of J.J. Watt, Von Miller and Robert Quinn. Smith was a quickly a star on the then-Jim Harbaugh-led 49ers, recording 14 sacks and two forced fumbles as a rookie. The following season, Smith notched a career-high and 49ers franchise record of 19.5 sacks while earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Smith dealt with a number of legal issues off the field which derailed his career as he was arrested for driving under the influence multiple times as well as possession of marijuana. As a result, Smith was suspended by the NFL on multiple occasions, including in 2014 and for the entire 2016 and 2017 seasons. Smith was released by the 49ers in the summer of 2015 after he was arrested for a DUI for the third time. After a DUI arrest in 2021, Smith served a six-month sentence in San Mateo County jail in 2023.

Smith reflected on his past to NBC Sports Bay Area in 2024, telling Matt Maiocco, “When you guys met me as a 20-year-old, I probably had the worst self-esteem, the worst relationship with myself. And to everybody else, they probably wonder how could that be when I was so successful on the field. But I didn't see myself how everybody else saw me. And so I struggled with a lot of things.

“Through my struggles with drinking and all of the different things that I went through, I was able to develop that relationship along the way by all of the times that I was away from ball and went to a treatment center or a therapist,” Smith also said at the time. “It gave me a chance to really work and develop on who I am. I’m so excited to be able to share that because you’ve seen the different stages, and I’m so blessed to be able to have this opportunity to talk about how it felt looking at life through the lens one way and now having a completely different perspective on life and what that shift can do.”

After Smith was released by the 49ers, he went on to play for the Raiders, Cowboys and Seahawks before retiring. Over his career, Smith totaled 228 total tackles, 52.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

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