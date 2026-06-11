Colorado Football Camp Shows How Deion Sanders Is Building the Next Generation

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted their annual youth football camp this week, welcoming hundreds of young athletes to Boulder for two days of football and fun.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans before the Colorado Buffaloes spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Photos shared by Deion Sanders on social media captured the energy of the camp, giving fans an inside look at how "Coach Prime" continues to make a lasting impression on Colorado football's youngest supporters.

Not Your Average Football Camp

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of the photos shared to social media by "Coach Prime" showed him smiling from his golf cart as he looked on, watching the action from a distance and taking in the scene as the next generation of football players ran across the turf.

While youth camps aren’t uncommon across college football, Colorado is able to offer a camp that’s especially unique. After all, only one program in the country gives kids the chance to spend their summer days around a literal gold-jacket Hall of Famer and one of the most iconic figures in sports history.

Still, for the kids who packed the Champions Center facilities, CU football camp wasn't just a chance to learn the fundamentals of the game. It was an opportunity to step behind the walls of Folsom Field and experience firsthand what it's like to practice and play on a Power Four field, interact with Colorado's coaches and players, and feel the energy surrounding one of the most talked-about programs in college football.

Not every kid who ran through drills this week in Boulder will grow up to don the black and gold, but for many, it’s a core memory that will likely stay with them for the rest of their lives.

A Legendary Legacy Lives On

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) stands on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Another one of the photos “Coach Prime” posted provided a fun, nostalgic reminder of one of Colorado football’s most legendary eras in program history.

A group of young campers posed together, proudly flashing their wrists toward the camera in an obvious nod to the signature celebration of former legendary Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates a third quarter touchdown pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Shedeur has moved on to the NFL and is busy preparing for his second season with the Cleveland Browns, photos like this reveal just how deeply his two-season run in Boulder resonated with fans of all ages.

For an entire generation of young Colorado fans, players like Shedeur, Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., and LaJohntay Wester made the Colorado Buffaloes cool again.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) signs a trading card for a young fan after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Their highlights flooded social media, their games became must-see TV, and their unique and distinct personalities connected with younger demographics in a way very few college programs have ever done before.



After all, kids only imitate the athletes they truly admire, and now, in large part because of them, the wrist-flex pose has officially transitioned from a viral college football moment into a permanent part of Colorado football lore.

Back to the Future

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Buff Nation, it’s been a long time since Colorado football felt “cool.”

Back in the 1980s and early 90s, Colorado was a national powerhouse under coach Bill McCartney, and the CU logo was already iconic enough to show up on the hats of legendary rappers like Ice Cube. But as time moved on, that national recognition gradually began to fade.

The arrival of "Coach Prime" in Boulder, however, changed everything, instantly propelling Colorado back into the center of the college football universe. That renewed visibility has not only bolstered recruiting, but it’s also introduced an entire new generation of young fans to Colorado football.

But whether the young athletes who attended CU football camp dream of playing under the Saturday night lights of Folsom Field, reaching the NFL, or simply attending a top university someday, the Buffs have firmly re-established themselves as a program that can’t be ignored.

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