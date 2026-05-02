Julian Lewis' Case as the Next Breakout Big 12 Quarterback

After a productive spring season from Colorado Buffaloes redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, he is ready to turn heads in the fall as Colorado looks to shock the college football world.

With Lewis ready to enter the season as the projected starter, he could prove himself as a top Big 12 quarterback with his 2026 campaign.

Big 12 Passing Touchdowns Leader

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A bold prediction for Lewis is that he will become the passing touchdowns leader in the Big 12. Heading into 2026, Lewis has a great opportunity to make this a reality because of how much the Buffaloes' offense has improved.

The improvement started when Colorado coach Deion Sanders brought in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to lead the offense. In Marion’s system, the priority is to get the ball to playmakers in space and establish a physical rushing attack, which should both benefit Lewis as he functions like a point guard-type quarterback.

As someone who likes to get the ball out quickly, Lewis could mesh perfectly with Marion’s offense and make quick reads, especially in the red zone, to the vast amount of weapons that Colorado has added.

Colorado Buffaloes' Offensive Weapons

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On the perimeter, the Buffaloes have added several weapons at wide receiver, which include transfer portal additions Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr., who could be two of the best receivers in the Big 12.

Scudero was the nation’s leading receiver in 2025 as he totaled 1,247 passing yards and made an impact all across the field. Moore is also a great weapon as he has 11 career touchdowns and can use his speed to create explosive plays out of a variety of formations.

In addition to the receivers, Colorado added tight end Fisher Clements, who stands at 6-7 and could be a great red zone target. Clement's frame could give Lewis a player to go to for a contested catch in the red zone and rack up touchdowns throughout the season.

The Buffaloes also brought in running backs Damian Henderson II, Richard Young, and Jaquail Smith, who bring a unique blend of speed and power. Out of the backfield, Henderson, Young, and Smith could give Lewis easy checkdown options and screen opportunities to generate explosive plays and cause serious problems for defenses.

For Lewis to be the touchdowns leader in the Big 12 next season, one of the biggest things is to have a variety of weapons to go to all across the field and to find mismatches to exploit. The players Colorado has added give Lewis the ability to spread the ball all across the field and constantly give defenses headaches, no matter who he goes to.

The biggest thing to monitor is who Lewis’ biggest competition will be next season.

Big 12 Quarterback Competition

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The biggest competition to Lewis should come in the form of Arizona’s Noah Fifita, Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker, BYU’s Bear Bachmeier, Utah’s Devon Dampier, and Houston’s Connor Weigman.

All of these quarterbacks can lead the Big 12 in passing touchdowns, but another factor to watch is how the off-field situation with Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby works out. Sorsby was one of the best quarterback options in the portal, and if he is ruled ineligible, that could change the landscape of the Big 12.

As all of these quarterbacks prepare for the 2026 season, there is no doubt they will each compete against great defenses in the Big 12, which will also be a factor in who leads the conference in touchdown passes.

The biggest thing Lewis has going for him is the limited film that opposing teams have on him, as he only played in four games last season. In addition to that, next season will be the first time that the college football world sees Marion’s offense with Colorado in full swing.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) following his third quarter touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the significant amount of weapons that Colorado has and the creativity that Marion has become known for, this could give Lewis the advantage he needs to become one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12.

As Lewis enters the fall, many analysts in the media are doubting Colorado, which could play into his favor on a weekly basis. The better Lewis performs, the more confidence he will get and the quieter the critics will become.

As the 2026 season approaches, it seems that Lewis’ situation with the Buffaloes in Marion's system has a great chance to help him find great success and production on the field.

So, when 2026 concludes, do not be surprised if Lewis has excelled and now leads the Big 12 in touchdown passes and has the Buffaloes in a position for the College Football Playoff.

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