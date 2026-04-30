Top Colorado Prospects Expected To Be Picked in the 2027 NFL Draft

During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colorado Buffaloes did not have any players selected, which comes one year after coach Deion Sanders helped to develop four NFL Draft selections.

Heading into next season, Sanders and the Buffaloes are hoping to get back to developing NFL-caliber talent, with two prospects hoping to have great seasons to set themselves up for great success in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Danny Scudero

One of the top transfers Colorado has brought in is wide receiver Danny Scudero, who had the most productive receiving season among all players during 2025.

In his 2025 campaign with San Jose State, Scudero totaled 88 receptions for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns. Scudero’s 1,297 receiving yards led the country and helped him to find several significant offers before finally landing with the Buffaloes.

Standing at 5-9, Scudero does not have the large frame that many receivers have, but he has still been able to create production in his own way. As a slot receiver primarily, Scudero has relied on his consistent hands and precise route running to find and make his impact in the receiving game.

In addition to his consistency, Scudero also has solid speed that helps him to get over the top of opposing defenses to create big plays all over the field. Overall, Scudero has all the traits he needs to be a productive receiver from the slot and should be set for another great season in 2026.

Next season, it will be interesting to see how Scudero fits in the offense of the new Colorado offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion, and what his connection with redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis looks like. During spring practice, Scudero appears to have emerged as the top target for Lewis and should be getting a lot of touches from Marion as one of the top weapons in the entire offense.

With next season on the horizon, Scudero is ready to make a major impact for the Buffaloes and if he has produced similar to his 2025 output, Scudero could be one of the first receivers off the board in next year’s draft.

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) tries to pump up the crowd during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety Boo Carter

After transferring from Tennessee to Colorado, safety Boo Carter is hoping to have his best season yet to put himself in a position to be one of the more valuable defensive prospects in the 2027 draft.

In his career with Tennessee, Carter showed the ability to be productive after recording 63 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. Based on his production in the secondary, Carter showed he can be reliable in coverage and can provide support against opposing rushing attacks.

With his frame standing at 5-11, Carter has the versatility to play in a variety of spots all over the field, including outside corner, nickel corner, and safety over the top. In addition to his value on defense, Carter can also be a valuable player on special teams as a returner in the kicking game.

As Carter looks to find a role for Colorado on defense, new defensive coordinator Chris Marve could look at Carter as one of the more valuable pieces on defense with his versatility. If Carter can showcase his skills in multiple areas across the field and find consistent production in those opportunities, he could be one of the more intriguing prospects in next year’s draft.

With the NFL continuing to adapt, versatility is becoming one of the more valuable traits, and it seems that the 2026 season is a great opportunity for Carter to put his versatility on tape for NFL organizations to see and evaluate.

There is no doubt that there will be lots of great prospects who declare for the NFL Draft next season, but Carter’s unique skill set could help set him apart and allow him to be one of the most intriguing defensive backs for teams to select in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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