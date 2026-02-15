Colorado’s Julian Lewis Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look at Offseason Training

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis is entering his second season with the Buffaloes. As a freshman in 2025, Lewis played in a handful of games. The class of 2025 four-star recruit looks to be Colorado’s starter in 2026.

Julian Lewis, Colorado's Offseason Training

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis posted on his X account a little behind the scenes look at what he and the Buffaloes got going on this offseason. Lewis had a picture of him working on agility drills with teammates at the Buffaloes indoor practice facility.

“I love this game,” Lewis captioned on his X post. “#TrustGod #KeepWorking”

Julian Lewis was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Lewis was ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the class of 2025 per 247Sports. The Georgia native was committed to the USC Trojans up until November of 2024, but flipped his commitment to Colorado and signed with them on national signing day.

MORE: New Big 12 Football Rankings After Finalized Recruiting Classes

MORE: Former Player Doesn't Hold Back on Deion Sanders Criticism

MORE: Colorado's Deion Sanders Has Social Media Buzzing With Unreleased Cleats

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Julian Lewis’s Freshman Season

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis was the third string quarterback when the 2025 season got underway behind quarterbacks’ Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub. Salter had four years of experience under his belt from his time with the Liberty Flames from 2021-2024 and he earned the starting job. The backup was Ryan Staub, who had been in the Buffaloes quarterback room behind quarterback Shedeur Sanders in 2023 and 2024.

Salter was inconsistent as the Buffs starting quarterback and found himself in and out of the lineup throughout the whole season. Colorado coach Deion Sanders mixed in Staub as the starting quarterback in the Buffs third game against the Houston Cougars. After a blowout loss to the Cougars, “Coach Prime” went back to Salter.

Salter started the next month, but began to have more struggles. This opened the door for Lewis to get playing time. After coming in for relief in the Buffaloes Nov. 1 loss to the Arizona Wildcats, Lewis started the next two games.

In his first start on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Lewis showed why he was so highly thought of as a recruit. He went 22/35 passing for 299 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Colorado’s 29-22 loss.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The following game against the Arizona State Sun Devils, Salter started and went 19/38 passing for 161 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. For Colorado’s final game of the season, Lewis did not play to keep his redshirt year intact.

For 2026, all signs to Lewis being the Buffaloes Week 1 starter. Colorado had a disappointing 2025 season with their record of 3-9. They hope that Lewis will be able to engineer them back to being a bowl team and possibly even more than that.

The 2026 season for Colorado will kick off on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sept. 5.