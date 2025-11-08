Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
The Colorado Buffaloes came up short against the West Virginia Mountaineers, falling to 3-7 overall and just 1-6 in the Big 12, officially ending their bowl hopes, but the game might’ve provided the glimpse of hope Buff Nation needed.
In a game defined by injury, growing pains, and glimpses of potential, freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, who made his first career start, gave CU football fans something to rally behind.
Despite falling 29-22 in Morgantown, the Buffs’ effort felt different — more composed, more confident, and more competitive. Against a physical Mountaineers squad, Colorado showed they still have plenty of fight left, even with a roster decimated by injuries.
The JuJu and Miller Connection
If there’s one thing Buffs fans can take away from Saturday, it’s that the chemistry between Julian Lewis and Omarion Miller is real.
The duo combined for six catches, 131 yards, and a touchdown, connecting on several deep throws that reminded fans just how explosive this offense can be when it finds rhythm from behind center.
Their most impressive moment came in the third quarter, when Lewis dropped a perfect 23-yard strike to Miller in the corner of the end zone to pull Colorado within three. Miller’s route running and body control, paired with Lewis’s accuracy and poise in the pocket, gave a glimpse of what could be a cornerstone connection in the future.
Julian Lewis Leads the Buffs
With All-American tackle Jordan Seaton sidelined and the offensive line already battered, Lewis stepped into one of the toughest environments in the Big 12 — and didn’t flinch.
The freshman finished 22-for-35 passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. His pocket awareness only improved as the game went on, and his ability to extend plays gave Colorado’s offense life when protection broke down.
After the game, when asked about the idea of redshirting, Lewis made his feelings clear:
“I wanna play football," Lewis said. "I’ve been sitting down all season.”
That competitive edge showed during every snap in Morgantown. Even when under pressure, Lewis looked composed, distributed the ball efficiently, and looked every bit the five-star recruit he was billed as. For a Colorado team in transition, his debut was an encouraging sign that the future is in capable hands.
Costly Mistakes Prove The Difference
For all the positives, Colorado’s undoing came in the details.
A first-quarter blocked punt that resulted in a safety, a missed extra point by kicker Alejandro Mata, and a third-quarter fumble by Miller after a first down and a 19-yard reception each swung momentum in West Virginia’s favor.
Those errors added up quickly, and in a game decided by one score, they proved decisive.
Still, there was growth. Colorado’s defense forced two interceptions in the second half, and the freshman quarterback continued to show maturity beyond his years — responding to every setback with composure and command. Even after costly miscues shifted momentum, Lewis kept the offense steady, leading multiple scoring drives and giving the Buffs a chance deep into the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, it was one of CU's most complete games of the season, even if the scoreboard didn’t reflect it.
The Future
Colorado didn’t leave Morgantown with a win, but they did take away something perhaps just as important — belief.
Lewis’s poise, another breakout performance from Miller, and the team’s resilience under adversity showed that progress is happening behind the curtain, even if it’s not yet showing up on the win column.
If the Buffs can build off this performance and clean up the costly mistakes, the final stretch of the season could serve as a turning point and set the foundation for what’s to come in 2026.