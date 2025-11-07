Shedeur Sanders Fans Won’t Like New NFL Mock Draft
All eyes have been on the Cleveland Browns ever since they took former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. As the Browns continue to struggle, attention is already shifting toward the offseason.
ESPN, led by draft experts Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr., recently released a midseason NFL Mock Draft, and the results don’t paint a promising picture for Shedeur Sanders’ long-term future in Cleveland.
The mock has the Browns taking Oregon quarterback Dante Moore with the No. 6 overall pick, a move that would likely push Sanders even further down the depth chart. Even for Kiper, who’s been a fan of Sanders’ potential, it wasn’t an easy projection to make.
“This is tough,” Kiper said. “Shedeur is there. It doesn’t seem like they’ll ever give Shedeur much of a chance, right? Dillon Gabriel is playing, but we don’t think Dillon Gabriel is a franchise quarterback. … Dante Moore, for me, I still have him number one on the board.”
Kiper added that Cleveland’s quarterback situation remains one of the most unpredictable in the NFL, with no clear long-term answer in sight.
“You let it play out,” he said. “Maybe it’s Shedeur. Maybe it’s Dillon Gabriel. Maybe it’s Dante Moore.”
For Sanders, it’s another reminder of how quickly things can change in the NFL. A year ago, he was one of college football’s biggest stars. Now, he’s fighting to prove he still deserves a real shot to lead a team.
Shedeur Sanders Could Be the Odd Man Out in Cleveland
If they do draft another quarterback, the Browns' decision to move on from Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders this quickly would come as a surprise. Still, it’s not entirely unexpected given the franchise’s long history of struggling to develop quarterbacks.
Cleveland isn’t heavily invested in either player.
Gabriel went in the third round, while Sanders fell in the fifth. It’s not exactly the kind of pick that guarantees a long-term spot. With a strong quarterback class coming up, Coach Kevin Stefanski might be tempted to go after a top prospect.
That possibility feels more real by the week as the Browns’ offensive inconsistencies continue to raise questions about the team’s future direction.
“The Browns have told us, without specifically telling us, how they feel about Shedeur Sanders, right?” Yates said. “There’s basically zero consideration for him starting right now. And Dillon Gabriel has been mediocre at best. It would be, to me, franchise malpractice to not take a quarterback if they are picking sixth overall next year.”
At some point, Cleveland has to get the position right — and if that means starting over once again, history suggests they won’t hesitate to pull the trigger.
Is Shedeur Sanders Going To Start For Cleveland This Season?
Right now, it doesn’t look like Sanders will see much action this season.
Gabriel has the starting job after the Browns traded Joe Flacco to Cincinnati. The NFL can change fast, and if Gabriel struggles, Sanders could get his chance. Fans already love him, and many think he should’ve gone earlier than the fifth round.
With his talent and confidence, it’s probably just a matter of time before he makes an impact. If the Browns fall out of contention, he might even start the last few games. Even if Sanders gets a chance this season, the Browns’ long-term plan could already be pointing elsewhere.
With a top quarterback prospect likely available in next year’s draft, Cleveland may be preparing to hit the reset button once again.