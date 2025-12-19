Colorado Buffaloes React to Transfer Portal Departures

To the outside observer, Folsom Field looks like the epicenter of a storm. Following a grueling 3–9 season and a winter wind that seems to be blowing talent right out of Boulder, the narrative surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes is one of upheaval.

As reported by Brian Howell, the Buffaloes now have 35 open scholarship spots, a number that's still expected to grow. The exodus has fueled national narratives about instability and sparked concern among fans.

But inside the Buffs locker room, a different story is being written—one of loyalty, perseverance, and a core group of players ready to anchor coach Deion Sanders’ next great rebuild.

A Wave of Departures—and What It Means for Colorado

For most programs, 35 vacancies would be a death knell, but for "Coach Prime" and his staff, it’s sort of a blank canvas.

The early portal window hit Colorado harder than most Power Four programs. Losing wide receiver Omarion Miller, safety Tawfiq Byard, and defensive linemen Brandon Davis-Swain were viewed as pillars for the Buffs young core moving forward.

Miller consistently showed his star potential at wide receiver, Davis-Swain, a young, high-upside pass rusher showed massive promise, and Byard was one of the defense’s most reliable pieces. Combined with additional depth departures, the openings left behind are significant.

The 35 open scholarships underscore the reality that Colorado is heading toward a major offseason reset.

But this is a similar situation to which Deion Sanders arrived back in 2023. Now, the college football landscape has adjusted to where roster churn over isn’t just normal, it’s part of the philosophy. And rather than panic, Colorado’s remaining players have begun to reinforce their belief in "Coach Prime" and the Colorado program.

Julian Lewis Affirms Commitment to Colorado

The first major sign of stability came from the most important position on the field.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, the new face of the Buffaloes offense, posted a message that instantly resonated with Colorado fans:

“What some call chaos, I call home. I love this game!”

Lewis’ signaled that the program’s next leader wasn’t rattled by roster turnover or outside narratives. Instead, he embraced the challenge.

And it didn’t take long for the locker room to rally behind him.

Wide receiver Joseph Williams, who was among the first players to publicly respond to Omarion Miller’s decision to enter the transfer portal reposted Lewis’ message with a declaration of loyalty: “Real staydown 10 I’m riding with you brudda lets get it!!”

Real staydown 10🤞🏽im riding with you brudda lets get it!!❤️ https://t.co/ydpcLUxzzV — Joseph “Jojo” Williams (@JosephWQB1) December 18, 2025

Then tight end Zach Atkins responded to the portal shakeup with a bold pledge of his own:

“I’m a Buff 4L, we got unfinished business. #LastRide”

A post that wouldn’t go unnoticed by "Coach Prime," who quickly reposted Atkins’ message with the simple but powerful response: “Love ya man.”

It was a public moment of connection, one that reaffirmed the trust between players and coach at a time when Colorado needed it most.

A Reset, but Not a Retreat

Even though the messages didn’t erase the sting of the portal losses, they revealed who intends to be part of the Buffs' rebuild, who wants to lead it, and who still believes in Colorado’s long-term trajectory under "Coach Prime."

The Buffaloes aren’t done losing players. More names will enter the portal, and the depth chart will shrink before it grows again. That’s the reality of modern college football.

But the past few days also revealed something else to fans in Boulder: Colorado still has believers.

A quarterback ready to lead.

Playmakers who are committed to staying.

And a young, new offensive coordinator who's ready to rebuild the roster from the ground up.

For better or worse, the 2026 Colorado Buffaloes will look dramatically different, but only time will tell whether this reset becomes the foundation of the next great chapter. What is certain, though, is that Colorado’s core isn’t running from the challenge — they’re embracing it.