When Will Colorado Buffaloes' New Mascot Ralphie VII Receive Her Name, and How?

Colorado Buffaloes fans will meet Ralphie VII tonight at Folsom Field when the Buffs take on the Wyoming Cowboys, but the one-year-old American Bison doesn't officially have her name, so when will she receive it?

Aug, 30, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; University of Colorado live mascot Ralphie is run across the field before the Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry football game against Colorado State University at Broncos Stadium at Mile High; Mandatory Credit: Timothy Hurst-USA TODAY NETWORK
Aug, 30, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; University of Colorado live mascot Ralphie is run across the field before the Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry football game against Colorado State University at Broncos Stadium at Mile High; Mandatory Credit: Timothy Hurst-USA TODAY NETWORK / The Coloradoan-USA TODAY NETWORK
Ralphie is back in Boulder.

On Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes announced that Ralphie VII, the program’s newest live mascot, will lead the team out of the tunnel on Saturday against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field.

Oct 28, 2017; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie is run onto Folsom Field before the game against the California Golden Bears. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fans can expect a sold-out, white-out crowd ready to roar as the one-year-old American Bison makes her long-awaited debut.

But one question on everyone’s mind is when she will get her name.

How Ralphie Gets Her Name

Sep 16, 2017; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie runs onto Folsom Field before the game against the Northern Colorado Bears. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Unlike other mascots, Ralphie’s name isn’t chosen ahead of time. Colorado’s Ralphie handlers have confirmed that her official name will be given only after she completes her first run in front of the home crowd.

It’s a tradition rooted in allowing the handlers, the student-athletes who train and care for her daily, to determine a name that fits her personality.

Over the years, that process has produced some fitting and memorable names. Past Ralphies have been called Moonshine, Tequila, Rowdy, Blackout, and, most recently, Ember. Each name reflected not just the buffalo herself but also a bit of the moment in which she ran.

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie runs on the field before the gale against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Fans, meanwhile, have been busy speculating online about what Ralphie VII could be named. One of the most popular suggestions has been “Whiskey,” a name that has quickly gained traction across social media.

Another name idea that could fit the moment is “Midnight,” a nod to her 8:15 p.m. debut under the lights at Folsom Field.

Whatever name is chosen by the CU handlers, the mystery will end soon.

After Ralphie VII makes her thunderous first run ahead of the Wyoming game, the Buffs will officially reveal her name.

A New Era

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes Ralphie VI, the live buffalo mascot runs the field with handlers leading the team out for their game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images / John Leyba-Imagn Images

Colorado’s tradition of running Ralphie has become one of the most iconic entrances in all of college football.

Now, it's time to welcome the newest member of the Buffs family.

Ralphie VII will make her debut at nearly 700 pounds, a notable difference from Ralphie VI’s weight during her first run. She's also homegrown and was raised just outside Steamboat Springs before being donated to CU by alumni members of Eagle Wings Ranch.

Nov 6, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie the buffalo before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to the university’s release, Ralphie VII has been described as “fast,” a trait that has already sparked excitement across social media.

Ralhpie VI, "Ember," was not known for her running prowess, which is what led to her early retirement. But now, fans are eager to see how Ralphie VII speed translates in front of a packed stadium when she sprints across Folsom Field for the very first time tonight.

Fan Buzz Around Ralphie VII

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie is run onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even before her debut, Ralphie VII has already developed a loyal following among Colorado fans online. The buzz has been lighthearted but passionate, reflecting the unique bond between the Buffaloes and their live mascot.

“Ralphie VII is fast,” one fan wrote on social media after hearing about her speed. A quality that will be necessary in creating the type of electrifying atmosphere fans have come to expect when she storms Folsom Field.

Another added, “I would do literally anything for this Buffalo and we haven’t even seen her run yet.”

It’s the type of excitement that shows just how much Ralphie means to the identity of Colorado football.

A Night to Remember

When Ralphie VII blazes onto the field tonight, it will mark the beginning of a new era in Boulder — representing the longstanding tradition, pride, and energy that have come to define CU football.

And once the dust settles after her first run, she’ll officially have a name to match her place in Colorado football history.

