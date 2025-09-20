When Will Colorado Buffaloes' New Mascot Ralphie VII Receive Her Name, and How?
Ralphie is back in Boulder.
On Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes announced that Ralphie VII, the program’s newest live mascot, will lead the team out of the tunnel on Saturday against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Fans can expect a sold-out, white-out crowd ready to roar as the one-year-old American Bison makes her long-awaited debut.
But one question on everyone’s mind is when she will get her name.
How Ralphie Gets Her Name
Unlike other mascots, Ralphie’s name isn’t chosen ahead of time. Colorado’s Ralphie handlers have confirmed that her official name will be given only after she completes her first run in front of the home crowd.
It’s a tradition rooted in allowing the handlers, the student-athletes who train and care for her daily, to determine a name that fits her personality.
Over the years, that process has produced some fitting and memorable names. Past Ralphies have been called Moonshine, Tequila, Rowdy, Blackout, and, most recently, Ember. Each name reflected not just the buffalo herself but also a bit of the moment in which she ran.
Fans, meanwhile, have been busy speculating online about what Ralphie VII could be named. One of the most popular suggestions has been “Whiskey,” a name that has quickly gained traction across social media.
Another name idea that could fit the moment is “Midnight,” a nod to her 8:15 p.m. debut under the lights at Folsom Field.
Whatever name is chosen by the CU handlers, the mystery will end soon.
After Ralphie VII makes her thunderous first run ahead of the Wyoming game, the Buffs will officially reveal her name.
A New Era
Colorado’s tradition of running Ralphie has become one of the most iconic entrances in all of college football.
Now, it's time to welcome the newest member of the Buffs family.
Ralphie VII will make her debut at nearly 700 pounds, a notable difference from Ralphie VI’s weight during her first run. She's also homegrown and was raised just outside Steamboat Springs before being donated to CU by alumni members of Eagle Wings Ranch.
According to the university’s release, Ralphie VII has been described as “fast,” a trait that has already sparked excitement across social media.
Ralhpie VI, "Ember," was not known for her running prowess, which is what led to her early retirement. But now, fans are eager to see how Ralphie VII speed translates in front of a packed stadium when she sprints across Folsom Field for the very first time tonight.
Fan Buzz Around Ralphie VII
Even before her debut, Ralphie VII has already developed a loyal following among Colorado fans online. The buzz has been lighthearted but passionate, reflecting the unique bond between the Buffaloes and their live mascot.
“Ralphie VII is fast,” one fan wrote on social media after hearing about her speed. A quality that will be necessary in creating the type of electrifying atmosphere fans have come to expect when she storms Folsom Field.
Another added, “I would do literally anything for this Buffalo and we haven’t even seen her run yet.”
It’s the type of excitement that shows just how much Ralphie means to the identity of Colorado football.
A Night to Remember
When Ralphie VII blazes onto the field tonight, it will mark the beginning of a new era in Boulder — representing the longstanding tradition, pride, and energy that have come to define CU football.
And once the dust settles after her first run, she’ll officially have a name to match her place in Colorado football history.