Colorado Buffaloes’ Three Biggest Transfer Portal Needs This Offseason

The Colorado Buffaloes enter a pivotal offseason after a 3–9 finish, and Deion Sanders faces major roster decisions. Here are Colorado’s three biggest transfer portal needs as the Buffs look to rebuild for 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The college football transfer portal is set to reshape rosters again, with the winter window for FBS and FCS players opening on Jan. 2 and running through Jan. 16. Though teams still competing in the College Football Playoff will receive an additional five-day window once their season concludes. For Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, the focus begins immediately.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against
After finishing 3–9 in year 3 of the "Coach Prime" era, Colorado has little margin for error. Sanders has been candid about needing to hit the portal harder — and smarter — than last offseason. The Buffs made strides in some areas, but their weaknesses were glaring and persistent from week 1 through week 14.

Colorado won’t fix every problem in one cycle, but targeting the right positions could accelerate the climb back into Big 12 contention. Here are the Buffaloes’ three biggest needs heading into the 2026 winter portal window.

Defensive Line & Run Defense

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) runs by Colorado Buffaloes cornerbac
If Colorado wants to change its identity, it starts in the trenches — and nowhere was that need more obvious than along the defensive line. The Buffs consistently struggled to stop the run, allowing opponents to control tempo, drain the clock, and wear down a defense that spent far too much time on the field.

Colorado needs immediate-impact run-stoppers — physical, explosive interior defensive linemen who can hold gaps, generate push, and help free up linebackers to make plays. The loss of Mantrez Walker, even as a rotational defender and special teams presence, only heightens the need for depth and athleticism across the front seven. The departure of defensive back Terrance Love doesn’t directly affect the trenches, but it reinforces a broader concern: defensive depth is thin and must be rebuilt quickly.

Offensive Line

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called durin
Colorado’s offensive identity has been hamstrung for two straight seasons by inconsistent play in the trenches. While the Buffs have shown improvement at left tackle with the addition of All-American Jordan Seaton, the rest of the offensive line remains a pressing concern.

If Colorado wants a functional run game — one that supports quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis and opens up the playbook — they must add veteran interior linemen who bring size, strength, and added leadership. The Buffs need a starting-caliber center and at least one plug-and-play guard capable of elevating the unit immediately.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats l
A stronger interior line won’t just help the run game — it will also keep Lewis upright, allow for quicker reads, and help stabilize the offense in crucial short-yardage situations where Colorado repeatedly fell short this season.

Linebacker

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Shaun Myers (40) celebrates a tackle for a loss du
Linebacker remains one of the thinnest and least productive position groups on the roster. Whether in run support or pass coverage, the Buffs lacked a consistent presence in the middle of the field — a problem magnified when their defensive line was unable to keep blockers off the second level.

With players like Shaun Myers graduating and Mantrez Walker entering the portal, Sanders must find physical, instinctive linebackers who can diagnose plays, fill lanes, and bring the kind of toughness that Colorado desperately needs. The Buffs don’t just need depth here — they need difference-makers.

The Offseason That Will Define Colorado’s Future

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa S
There’s no hiding from the reality: Colorado’s 2025 season was a step backward. But the transfer portal — for better or worse — is built for teams like Colorado: talented, high-profile programs searching for the right mix to accelerate a rebuild.

Sanders admitted earlier this season that he swung and missed on some portal choices. With an added year of experience, clearer roster needs, and a stronger developmental foundation behind Lewis and the Buffs' young core, Colorado enters this winter with a sharper vision.

If Sanders can hit on the right interior linemen, front-seven defenders, and linebackers, the Buffaloes could quickly reinsert themselves into the Big 12 contender discussion by the start of next season.

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

