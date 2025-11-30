Deion Sanders Speaks Frankly on Transfer Portal Decisions in College Football
The Colorado Buffaloes closed their season with a 24–14 loss at Kansas State, sealing a disappointing 3–9 finish in year 3 of the Deion Sanders era. Ending the year on a five-game losing skid and no road victories on the schedule, Colorado now enters a defining offseason—one that will determine how quickly the program can climb out of its current hole.
As the transfer portal window opens, the most urgent challenge won’t be attracting new talent to Boulder. It will be about holding onto the foundation already in place.
And after Saturday’s loss in Manhattan, Kansas, Sanders made it clear he knows exactly what Colorado is up against heading into 2026.
Coach Prime Gets Blunt About Why Players Leave
When asked how Colorado plans to keep top players like All-American left tackle Jordan Seaton from entering the transfer portal, Sanders didn’t try to spin things or offer excuses. Instead, he delivered one of his clearest assessments of today’s college football landscape.
“You’ve gotta understand when a guy leaves a program that selected him, or got him out of the portal,” Sanders said. “He leaves for a multitude of reasons. The number one reason people leave is money. It’s not a disdain for staff or players. It’s money — let’s just be honest, man. Let’s stop sugarcoating this foolishness.”
Sanders acknowledged that players leaving to chase national championships is admirable, but insisted that in most cases, NIL opportunities play a larger role than team success.
His bluntness underscored the new reality for Colorado: retaining its stars is no longer just about culture, scheme, or development — it’s about competing in the same financial arena as the programs trying to poach them.
With the arrival of "Coach Prime," Colorado has ramped up its NIL infrastructure significantly in 2024 and 2025, but this offseason will be CU's biggest test yet.
MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start
MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
Priority No. 1
Colorado’s most important player for the future didn’t take a snap in the final game. Freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis sat out to preserve his redshirt, but his importance to the program is only growing.
Two weeks ago, after Colorado’s home loss to Arizona State, Lewis shut down any speculation about him leaving the Colorado football program.
“Oh yeah, I’m a Buff through and through,” Lewis said. “I don't got no reason to go.”
Sanders emphasized this week that a quarterback’s commitment is the foundation of roster stability — but it can’t be the only piece. There needs to be a solid foundation around the quarterback, too.
Lewis, a former five-star recruit and the centerpiece of Colorado’s future, is expected to be the full-time starter in 2026. His young leadership, influence, and locker-room presence will play a major role in convincing other young core players to stay.
Colorado’s success over the next two years likely hinges on Lewis anchoring the offense and serving as the gravitational pull for portal additions — especially offensive linemen and skill players — who want to play with an elite quarterback.
The Bridge to the Next Era
While Lewis may be the future of the Colorado offense, All-American tackle Jordan Seaton might be the most critical player for Colorado’s immediate stability. Seaton missed the final three games of the season with a foot injury, but his leadership and presence remained significant throughout the season, even earning him the 2025 Buffalo Heart Award.
But Seaton is more than just a dominant lineman — he’s an emotional centerpiece of the locker room, a voice players follow, and a rare young leader capable of connecting past success to future potential.
Colorado’s 3–9 finish wasn’t what Sanders promised when he arrived, and it wasn’t the finish players like Seaton or Lewis envisioned. But the commitment those two continue to show provides a stabilizing force as the Buffs step into a volatile offseason.
Sanders, during his final press conference of the year, delivered a message that perfectly captured his determination:
“We won't be in this situation again. I promise you that," said Sanders.
Colorado has a long climb ahead. But as long as Lewis, Seaton, and Sanders remain aligned, the Buffs still have a foundation worth building on.