Colorado Offensive Coordinator Responds to Criticism of Buffaloes' Roster Size

The Colorado Buffaloes held their annual spring game in Folsom Field on Saturday, but a clip of a few Buffs heading onto the field before the scrimmage has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. With numerous people expressing concern about the Buffaloes roster being undersized, Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion responded with some of his thoughts on social media.

After former Oregon tight end and current college football media personality George Wrighster III asked about the size of Colorado's roster, Marion shared his confidence in his team:

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brennan Marion Defends Colorado Buffaloes' Roster

We will be just fine GW - just click bait anything to attack prime. I’m here we good! — Coach Marion (@BrennanMarion4) April 12, 2026

"We will be just fine GW - just click bait anything to attack prime. I'm here we good!" posted Marion.

In the video that has since gone viral, Marion and Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis seem to be leading out a group of Buffaloes skill players, like defensive back Boo Carter and running back DeKalon Taylor, as well as a few linemen.

The online reaction to Colorado's roster is an incomplete one because the 13-second clip clearly does not include the entire team.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffs did struggle running the ball and defending the run in 2025, suggesting that both the offensive and defensive lines needed to be revamped. Colorado's 125 rushing yards per game on offense ranked No. 104 out of 136 teams, and the Buffaloes' rushing defense ranked No. 135 out of 136, allowing 222.5 yards per game.

Transfer additions on the offensive line include Bo Hughley, Sean Kinney, and Demetrius Hunter, and the defensive line features newcomers like Toby Anene, Immanuel Ezeogu, Dylan Manuel, Ezra Christensen, and more.

Marion, another newcomer, was hired by Colorado coach Deion Sanders to bring some new energy into the offense, and "Coach Prime" has made it clear that his goal is to score over 30 points per game.

While the Buffs offense under Marion will be one to watch, how Colorado's run defense might be the biggest key of the entire season.

Colorado Buffaloes' Offseason Overhaul

Like most spring scrimmages, Colorado's spring game did not reflect a typical college football game, but multiple Buffaloes still left an impression with their performance on Saturday.

Sanders brought in 43 transfers out of the portal in order to overhaul the roster, and a few of those new pieces shined, including wide receiver Danny Scudero, running back Damian Henderson, and defensive back Randon Fontenette.

Buffs receiver Quentin Gibson led the team with four catches for 38 yards, but Scudero caught the only touchdown pass of the game from Lewis, and the transfer receiver finished with two receptions for 25 yards.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for a first down and then run in for a touchdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

After the game, "Coach Prime" revealed the similarities he sees in Scudero and former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, and Sanders even told reporters that he has put Scudero in touch with the former Super Bowl MVP.

Henderson finished the game with five carries for 39 yards, including the longest rush of the game at 25 yards. Colorado's