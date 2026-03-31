Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Injury Recovery Draws Attention

The Colorado Buffaloes look to be a step closer to getting one of their most important offseason additions back in action.

In a video clip circulating on social media, wide receiver DeAndre Moore was seen back in pads during practice, working on the field while assisting teammates with ball security drills.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeAndre Moore is off the scooter 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Vj6L7msRjw — LockedOnBuffs (@LockedOnBuffs) March 30, 2026

While it’s not a full return, it’s still a clear sign of progress that signals Moore is trending in the right direction as the Buffs continue to build toward the fall.

A Positive Step Forward in Recovery

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Deandre Moore Jr. (0) is pushed out of bounds by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols (20) during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

While his timeline for a full return remains unclear, seeing a leader like Moore back in pads and moving around the practice field marks an encouraging development after a rocky start to his time in Boulder.

The Texas transfer has been sidelined since early March with a lower-body injury. While specific details haven’t been disclosed, wide receivers coach Jason Phillips confirmed last week that Moore was down, along with receivers Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams.

Last spring at Texas, Moore dealt with adversity as well, suffering a toe injury that sidelined him for much of the spring. That experience now carries over as he works his way back onto the field in Boulder.

A Veteran Presence the Buffs Needed

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) dances during a break against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images | Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

After a productive 2025 season in the SEC, where he recorded 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns, Moore’s arrival in Boulder brought high hopes that he could provide both production and leadership to the Buffs’ wide receiver room.

Last season, Colorado lost four key receivers to the NFL in Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and, of course, Travis Hunter, leaving a noticeable void not just in production but in leadership.

That absence was something Deion Sanders pointed out last season after the Buffs' loss to TCU.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hug following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

“It's leadership that's needed, not only in the locker room but on the practice field that translates to the game, and that's the search for that leadership," Coach Prime said.

Moore was brought in specifically to help fill that gap. And while his early setback might have temporarily delayed that opportunity, it hasn’t changed how the staff views him. Inside receivers coach Rashad Davis made that clear this week when discussing Moore’s presence within the program.

“When we went out in the portal, we wanted to bring a guy in that symbolized leadership and has done it before. That’s who we see in DeAndre,” Davis explained. “He doesn’t have to be told what to do. He’s always taking those extra steps coming to me and J Phil, like ‘Coach, what can I do?’”

A Key Piece for the Fall

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Moore isn’t likely to be a full participant for the remainder of spring, but the focus remains on having him ready when it matters most.

If he can return to full strength by the fall, he has the potential to become one of the most productive receivers on the Buffs roster in 2026.

With a new offensive system taking shape and a deep group of pass catchers competing for roles, Moore’s return adds both an element of leadership and another layer of explosiveness to the Colorado offense.

For now, the steps are incremental, but getting back on the field, even in a limited role, is a reminder of what Colorado is still adding to the mix.

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