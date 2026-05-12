Colorado’s Revenue Surge Under Deion Sanders Raises Expectations

Just a few years ago, Colorado Buffaloes football was a far cry from being a nationally relevant team.

Now, the Buffaloes sit near the top of the Big 12 in athletic revenue.

According to new revenue figures released through the Equity in Athletics Data Analysis, Colorado generated roughly $161.7 million in total athletic revenue, trailing only Kansas among Big 12 programs and finishing ahead of schools like Oklahoma State, Baylor, Utah, and Texas Tech.

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans react after the loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Colorado and coach Deion Sanders, it’s another clear sign the program has transformed into one of the biggest brands in college athletics. But after a disappointing 3-9 season in 2025, the conversation around Colorado football is beginning to shift.

The attention is there, but fans are growing eager to see sustained winning football follow it.

Coach Prime Changed the Business of Colorado Football

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Whether critics want to admit it or not, Sanders changed the financial trajectory of Colorado athletics almost immediately after arriving in Boulder.

National television exposure exploded. Folsom Field became one of the toughest tickets in college football. Merchandise sales surged, celebrities packed the sidelines, and Colorado transformed from a struggling Pac-12 program into one of the most discussed brands in sports.

The revenue jump reflects that reality.

Colorado increased from roughly $147 million in revenue the previous year to more than $161 million this past year, continuing a financial climb that started almost immediately after Sanders arrived in Boulder in late 2022. Before the Coach Prime era, Colorado generated just over $96 million in athletic revenue during the 2022 fiscal year.

New EADA Grand Total Revenue for FY 2025 for Big12 schools (FY 2024 figures) :



Kansas $173.7 ($215)

Colorado $ 161.7 ($147)

TCU $ 156.0 ($142)

Ok St. $ 153.7 ($132)

BYU $ 153.4 ($130)**

ASU $ 149.3 ($127)

Baylor $ 144.1 ($148)

Arizona $ 132.7 ($139)

Texas Tech $… https://t.co/k3Hc7P24Tz pic.twitter.com/zYqoWHVCW4 — Jeff Fuller (@jjfuller72) May 11, 2026

That kind of growth over just a few years is impossible to ignore.

Before Sanders arrived, Colorado had endured years of irrelevance nationally. Recruiting lagged behind other big-time programs, national media attention barely existed, and the Buffs struggled to remain competitive in the Pac-12.

Now, Colorado operates like one of the Big 12's premier brands, a huge advantage in today's college football era, driven by NIL, television, and national exposure.

Revenue Is Up, But So Are Expectations

Shedeur Sanders/CU Buffs

The challenge now is making sure the financial growth eventually translates into wins.

Colorado’s revenue success comes with an unavoidable reality attached to it: the Buffaloes still finished 3-9 last season.

For many fans, the excitement surrounding the Coach Prime era remains real. The energy around the program feels completely different from what it did before Sanders arrived.

But eventually, the novelty wears off, and winning becomes the expectation.

That’s the natural progression for a program generating this level of revenue and visibility. Fans embraced the rebuild early because Colorado football desperately needed life injected back into it. Sanders delivered that immediately.

Now the next step becomes sustaining success on the field.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The good news for Colorado is that financial momentum often creates opportunity. Increased revenue can help improve facilities, recruiting infrastructure, staffing, player support, and the overall resources necessary to compete in modern college football.

But the rest of the conference is evolving too.

Programs across the Big 12 continue to invest heavily in football as NIL and revenue sharing continue to reshape the sport. Colorado may have climbed near the top financially, but staying there and turning those resources into championship runs is an entirely different challenge.

Colorado Football Is No Longer Ignored

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of a mural of former wide receiver Travis Hunter during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Still, the bigger picture remains tough to overlook.

Colorado didn’t just become relevant again under Sanders. The Buffaloes became one of the most visible brands in college sports.

Finishing second in Big 12 athletic revenue reinforces how dramatically the program’s profile has changed since Coach Prime's arrival in Boulder. But with attention comes the growing pressure to find success.

The Coach Prime era has brought excitement, visibility, and money back to Boulder. But, fans are still looking for something more tangible to match the momentum surrounding the program.

The numbers prove Colorado football matters again. Now comes the harder part: turning all of it into winning football in Boulder.

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