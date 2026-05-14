Colorado’s National Ranking Shows Doubts Surrounding Deion Sanders' Buffaloes

CBS Sports’ latest preseason rankings offered a reality check for the Colorado Buffaloes faithful heading into 2026.

The Buffaloes came in at No. 73 nationally and 13th in the Big 12, behind conference opponents like No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 15 BYU, and No. 22 Utah.

After a rough 3-9 campaign in 2025, the Buffs' ranking isn’t a surprise. Colorado spent last season adjusting to life after the NFL departures of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. A drop-off that was obvious as the offense struggled to sustain drives, create explosive plays, and find consistent quarterback play throughout the year.

Still, Colorado’s early ranking also reflects just how difficult the Buffs are to evaluate entering year four under Deion Sanders. Between a new offensive system, a young quarterback entering year two, and a heavily retooled roster, Colorado feels like one of the biggest wild cards in the Big 12 heading into 2026.

Colorado's Ranking Built on Questions, Not Ceiling

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A large part of why there’s still belief the Buffs could outperform their No. 73 ranking comes from new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s system, which appears much better suited to redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis’ style of play, particularly his quick release, anticipation, and ability to push the ball vertically.

In 2025, Colorado struggled to find stability at quarterback, finish drives, and find consistency on defense, especially in conference play. Issues that ultimately explain why the Buffs landed where they did in preseason projections.

But Colorado isn’t sitting in the same place they were a year ago.

Lewis returns with valuable game experience after seeing action in four games and making a few starts toward the end of the 2025 season. He now enters year two with more confidence, a clearer command of the offense, and playing in a new scheme that’s designed to create tempo and explosive plays in space.

While Colorado’s ranking reflects last season’s results, the Buffs still have enough moving parts to suggest the season ahead could look very different.

Why Colorado’s Offense Could Change the Conversation

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s placement near the bottom of the Big 12 feels tied more to uncertainty than a lack of talent.

The Buffs spent the offseason rebuilding the supporting cast around Lewis and Marion after losing several key pieces through the transfer portal and to the NFL.

Adding transfer playmakers like Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, and DeAndre Moore Jr., while returning receivers Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams provide additional explosiveness and depth on the outside.

There are still important areas where Colorado must improve to compete consistently in the Big 12, especially when it comes to sustaining drives, controlling the pace of games offensively, and keeping pressure off the defense.

Still, the Buffs appear far better equipped offensively to create explosive plays and generate momentum than they were a season ago, which is why Colorado’s No. 73 ranking feels more tied to last year’s results than what this offense could become in 2026.

Big 12 Unpredictability

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip performs in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If there’s one conference that's proven preseason predictions don’t matter, it’s the Big 12.

Two years ago, Arizona State entered the year projected at the very bottom of the conference before going 11-3, winning the Big 12 championship, and earning a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Now, Colorado will look to rip a page out of the Sun Devils' book in 2026.

While last year’s struggles present a steep challenge for “Coach Prime” and company, a returning young quarterback paired with a revamped offense and a host of new talent around him could quickly help Colorado become one of the toughest teams in the Big 12.

Buff Nation won’t have to wait long to find out where they truly stand among the elite of the Big 12. Early conference matchups against Texas Tech and Utah will offer an early test and provide a strong indicator of just how much progress Colorado has made this offseason.

For now, some may view the Buffs as a lower-tier Big 12 team entering 2026, but in a conference that’s already proven how quickly teams can rise from the bottom to championship contention, Colorado believes they have the pieces to make the race in the Big 12 way more unpredictable than preseason rankings suggest.

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