Live Score Updates: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Colorado Buffaloes are clinging to hope for a bowl game bid in 2026, sitting at 2-4 off the back of a four-game losing skid. But they’ll have to go through the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road to keep those hopes alive.

The Buffaloes’ quarterback battle has seemingly found its winner, as Isaac Wilson is set to make his third-straight start. He took over for a struggling Julian Lewis at halftime of Colorado’s last road game against the Baylor Bears.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, it's been an up-and-down experiment with Wilson under center for the Buffaloes. He has thrown for 699 yards and four touchdowns to five interceptions since taking over as the starter, and those turnovers have been costly.

Two of them have been the most notable, as one was a pick-six in his own end zone that ultimately sealed the Buffaloes’ fate against the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 5. The other came against his former team in the then-No. 11 Utah Utes. He threw caution to the wind and chucked up a late fourth-quarter interception that led to a game-sealing touchdown for the Utes, as the Buffs came up a hail mary short of the upset.

Wilson will need to right the ship in Week 8 and play mistake-free football if the Buffaloes want to hang with the Cowboys’ lethal offense. The Cowboys are 4-2 and received the most votes for an AP Top 25 ranking among unranked teams, with 128 votes in Week 8.

Follow along for storylines and updates on the Buffaloes’ seventh game of the year.

Fourth quarter:

13:06 - Colorado elects to run the ball on a 3rd-and-medium once again, getting stuffed for a loss. Colorado elects to punt, and the kicking team commits a false start penalty to add insult to injury.

14:20 - FIELD GOAL OKLAHOMA STATE: The Cowboys chew up the rest of the time on their drive after Wilson's interception, making it a 16-point lead at the top of the fourth quarter. Colorado needs a spark, and soon. Oklahoma State leads 40-24.

Third quarter:

3:54 - INTERCEPTION OKLAHOMA STATE: Isaac Wilson gets pressure in his face on the second play of the drive. It causes him to rush his decision and he sails the ball over the head of wide receiver Ernest Campbell and it's picked off by Cowboys defensive back LaDanian Fields.

4:49 - The Buffaloes get the crucial turnover they need as Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young gets the ball punched out of his arms by cornerback Boo Carter. But the play is ruled back as a holding penalty wipes the turnover off the board. A sack by Santana Hopper stops the drive on the next set of downs, though, as Colorado catches a break.

6:54 - The Buffaloes' offense continues to struggle out of the half. Isaac Wilson takes another sack as the play breaks down and the Buffaloes punt it away once again.

8:48 - TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA STATE: Running back Caleb Hawkins proves to be an impossible man for the Buffs to tackle, as his efforts in the receiving and ground game set the Cowboys up in the red zone. Oklahoma State switches him out for William Mason in the backfield, and he bursts into the end zone for a touchdown. The Cowboys extend their lead to 37-24.

Deion Sanders having to tell his team to calm down



The environment in Stillwater is BUZZING! pic.twitter.com/0DqaE9iuWo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 25, 2026

11:42 - Colorado shoots itself in the foot with a false start penalty after Isaac Wilson gets sacked. The Buffaloes line up for 3rd-and-21 before being called for another false start. The Buffaloes finally get a snap off on 3rd-and-26, but a screen pass to DeKalon Taylor falls short of the original line of scrimmage.

14:11 - TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA STATE: A roughing the passer call on Colorado marches Oklahoma State even deeper into Buffs territory. Drew Mestemaker connects with tight end Enai White on the subsequent play for a touchdown to take a 30-24 lead.

14:51 - FUMBLE COLORADO: The Buffaloes fumble on the first play of their opening drive, as Isaac Wilson loses the handle on a quarterback keeper. The Cowboys take over in the red zone.

Second quarter:

0:14 - FIELD GOAL OKLAHOMA STATE: The Buffaloes commit two major blunders in one play, jumping offsides and committing a pass interference to give the Cowboys a fresh 15 yards on 4th-and-1. Although the Cowboys capitalize on that to march into the red zone, a sack from Lamont Lester Jr. forces them to settle for a field goal. Colorado leads 24-23.

2:30 - FIELD GOAL COLORADO: The Buffaloes' drive stalls out after a botched option pitch by Isaac Wilson. Elliot Arnold knocks down a 45-yard field goal to extend Colorado's lead to 24-20.

4:18 - FIELD GOAL OKLAHOMA STATE: The Buffaloes' defense bends tremendously, but ultimately doesn't break. The Cowboys march into the red zone on two plays, as Drew Mestemaker nails two-straight passes to the left side. But as soon as the Cowboys turn to the rushing attack, their drive stalls out. A field goal by Sam Keltner cuts Colorado's lead to 21-20.

Joseph Williams in 1.5 quarters against Oklahoma State 🤯



8 Receptions

131 Yards pic.twitter.com/IjO10nR1EW — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) October 25, 2026

6:19 - TOUCHDOWN COLORADO: Wide receiver Joseph Williams takes over on this drive. He secures two catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. However, upon further review, he is ruled short of the goal line. Colorado responds quickly, running three-straight quarterback sneaks until Isaac Wilson crosses the goal line for a touchdown. Colorado leads 21-17.

8:48 - TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA STATE: The Cowboys take the lead on a quick score. Drew Mestemaker continues to dice up the Buffaloes' secondary as he connects with receiver Justin Bowick in the endzone to take a 17-14 lead.

10:51 - The Buffaloes make a puzzling choice to hand the ball off on 3rd-and-7, and JaQuail Smith is stuffed in the backfield. Colorado punts after a three-and-out.

11:42 - FIELD GOAL OKLAHOMA STATE: The Cowboys have a far more successful drive this time, as Drew Mestemaker finds a groove with his receivers. An intentional grounding penalty sets the Cowboys back and ultimately forces them to settle for a field goal. Colorado leads 14-10.

First quarter:

🏈 @CUBuffsFootball takes the lead late in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/rjNW1rzCCu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2026

0:03 - TOUCHDOWN COLORADO: Wilson marches the Buffaloes down the field again, as the Buffaloes dominate the first half time of possession battle. After a pair of negative plays in the red zone, he finds wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Colorado leads 14-7.

6:20 - The Cowboys' drive stalls out after three plays and a powerslam-esc tackle on Drew Mestemaker by Colorado linebacker Liona Lefau.

Isaac Wilson on that first drive 🦬🔥



• 6/6

• 68 total yards

• TD pic.twitter.com/FnRpKY4tPr — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) October 24, 2026

7:23 - TOUCHDOWN COLORADO: After a conversion on a 4th-and-1 early in the drive, Isaac Wilson connects with wide receiver Joseph Williams four times on the opening drive to march the Buffs into the red zone. Once there, Wilson escapes the pocket and finds running back JaQuail Smith in the end zone for a touchdown. The game is tied at 7-7.

14:01 - TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA STATE: Oklahoma State targets the left side of the field on two-straight passing plays for big chunks. The second is a connection with wide receiver Miles Coleman for a touchdown. Cowboys lead 7-0.

Pregame

How the Colorado Buffaloes can shut down Drew Mestemaker

OSU quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up before an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys and the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The catalyst of the Pokes’ offense is star quarterback Drew Mestemaker. He’s not only one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12, but a bona fide NFL Draft prospect. ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Mestemaker as the top quarterback in the 2027 class, and he projected him to be selected No. 2 overall in his most recent mock draft.

While that doesn’t prove Mestemaker’s talent, it certainly provides context for the conversation surrounding him right now.

So that poses Colorado with a major challenge, as Mestemaker has orchestrated an offense that averages 329.5 passing yards per game, the most in the Big 12 and fourth-most nationally.

While good coverage in the secondary is likely where most people’s minds go first, the Buffaloes will be taking a trenches-first approach to shut Mestemaker down.

“[Our mentality is to] just really pressure the quarterback and make him uncomfortable,” said Colorado defensive lineman Dylan Manuel during his Tuesday presser. “Because when he has pressure in his face, he’s not really good. He gets out of character. So just putting pressure on him, making him uncomfortable and not just letting him sit back there and dial us up.”

Keep an eye on the Buffs’ defensive line, led by Manuel, Santana Hopper and a returning Lamont Lester Jr. today.

An opportunity for the Colorado Buffaloes’ offense

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back JaQuail Smith (23) carries the ball against Baylor Bears safety Daniel Cobbs (14) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Buffs’ offense is also something to keep an eye on. While it likely won’t be the factor that wins CU the game, it could be in for its best performance against a Power Four opponent thus far.

Oklahoma State ranks out poorly among Big 12 teams in run defense, allowing 151.2 yards per game on the ground. If the Buffaloes can get behind their talented running back room, they could be in for a major offensive game, a nice change of pace from how they’ve started the season.

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