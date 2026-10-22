Three Keys for Colorado Quarterback Isaac Wilson vs. Oklahoma State

The Colorado Buffaloes will look to get back on track as they travel to Stillwater to face the Oklahoma Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. After four consecutive losses, Colorado needs a strong performance from Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson in order to have a chance to win this matchup.

Wilson has shown flashes of potential since taking over as Colorado’s starting quarterback, but turnovers have been an issue. His performance against Utah displayed both sides of his game as he threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns but he also recorded two interceptions. With Oklahoma State bringing a productive offense, Colorado cannot afford to make silly mistakes or allow accuracy to be a point of weakness. Wilson can truly show what kind of player he is in this upcoming game.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Wilson Must Focus on Protecting the Football

The biggest priority for Wilson against Oklahoma State is limiting turnovers. Colorado has struggled to win games as they have given opponents extra possessions. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson’s decision-making will also be critical against this Cowboys team that is fully capable of capitalizing on mistakes.

Wilson threw two interceptions against Utah which included a costly second-half turnover that he acknowledged contributed to their loss. Despite throwing for more than 250 yards and two touchdowns, his mistakes prevented the Buffaloes from causing a complete comeback.

Through his four appearances this season, Wilson has thrown for 699 yards and four touchdowns in addition to recording five interceptions. These numbers illustrate why ball security has to be a major priority for this upcoming game.

Oklahoma State has its own turnover issues as well as they have racked up 11 total this year and hold a -4-turnover margin. This could be an advantage for the Buffaloes but they can’t allow any easy scoring chances in return.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson does not need to force difficult throws into tight coverage in order for him to make an impact. He can keep things simple. He can take the checkdown and throw the ball away when a play breaks down. He doesn’t need to overthink anything and can accept a short gain instead of risking an interception and it can make a huge difference on the team’s success.

If Wilson protects the football and gives Colorado’s defense a chance to compete, the Buffaloes can once again shock spectators and keep the game closer than expected.

Build on His Performance Against Utah

Despite Wilson’s struggles with interceptions, Wilson’s passing production against Utah alone, offered encouragement and hope for Colorado’s offense. That game stood as somewhat of a turning point in the Buffaloes season.

The quarterback completed 18 of 30 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 41 rushing yards on seven carries showing he can contribute with his legs, outside the pocket when opportunities are limited.

Colorado needs Wilson to carry that confidence into this matchup against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have allowed approximately 358 yards per game this season their performance against Houston demonstrated the ways that their defense can be vulnerable.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns in Oklahoma State’s 35-32 loss. That outing should give Colorado an idea of the opportunities they will be able to take through the air.

Wilson will need to identify favorable matchups, get the ball to his playmakers efficiently and in a timely manner as well as remaining patient when the deeper routes aren’t available. Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams will most likely be an important target as he has recorded 508 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season.

Colorado’s offense will inevitably benefit from Wilson avoiding becoming overly reliant on the passing game. A productive rushing attack can create more manageable third downs for the Buffaloes and prevent the Cowboys from consistently applying pressure.

The goal should be to maintain the efficiency that Wilson showed against Utah while attempting to eliminate mistakes that took away from that performance.

Make Better Decisions Under Pressure

Oklahoma State’s defense has struggled in several areas, but Colorado cannot assume that Wilson will have to clean pockets throughout the game. The Cowboys have talented defenders who can make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks which Wilson will need to keep in mind.

The Colorado quarterback has to recognize defensive pressure and understand when to get rid of the football rather than trying to create a massive play. Holding onto the ball too long can lead to sacks and stalled drives as well as additional opportunities for Oklahoma State’s defense to take advantage and cause turnovers.

This is particularly important when taking Colorado’s offensive struggles into consideration. The Buffaloes are currently averaging 19.5 points per game, leading to the weight that each possession carries.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) reacts after his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson should prioritize manageable plays early in drives so that Colorado can get in and remain within a positive rhythm. If the Buffaloes can establish the run and create opportunities for quick passes, Wilson will be less likely to end up in stressful passing situations.

He also must improve his consistency throughout the entirety of the game. In their first half against Utah, Colorado struggled to generate much offensive movement. A stronger performance would help the Buffaloes avoid playing from behind and putting additional pressure on their quarterback.

Wilson has displayed enough maturity and on-field production to help give Colorado a chance. As kickoff nears, playmaking ability and more disciplined decision-making is vital. For a team in need of a complete, impressive performance, this matchup against Oklahoma State is the perfect opportunity for Wilson to deliver.

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