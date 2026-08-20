Running Back JaQuail Smith Pulls Back the Curtain on Colorado Mindset

The Colorado Buffaloes spent January to August aiming to fix the backfield.

Siphoning Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion to run the offense launched the movement to improve the ground game. Ultimately, the Hornets' second- and third-leading rushers, Damian Henderson II and JaQuail Smith, followed.

Of the two newcomers, Colorado fans will love the attitude of the smaller back.

Jaquail Smith Attitude Should Excite Colorado Fans

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks with his father Deion Sanders during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith addressed the media on Aug. 20 for the first time during 2026 fall camp.

Each member of the Colorado backfield presents their reasons for igniting the offense. Yet most fans will look at Smith's 5-11, 170-pound frame and immediately paint the narrative that he doesn't provide power.

While he may look like the antithesis of a downhill runner, that doesn't stop him from sharing this mindset.

"I don’t allow the first guy to tackle me. I like to score TDs," Smith told reporters, per DNVR Buffs' Scott Procter.

Fans flocking to Folsom Field will love that mindset. But there's more to Smith's attitude for this fall, vowing to fans that he plans to be even better in the Power Four realm.

Benefit of Landing JaQuail Smith for Colorado

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith knowing the incoming offense well brings one benefit into the running back room.

"It’s just different, like it’s weird. You don’t know what’s happening. It’s exotic formations, you never know what’s coming," Smith said.

Yet he knows the complexity and unpredictability Marion's "Go-Go" offense provides, with Smith having played in it and showing his worth. He ultimately led the Hornets in averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

Smith adds bounce to the backfield as a one-cut and go runner. He provides the needed speed element to increase Marion's explosive elements of this offense. Yet Smith can shake defenders in the open field and force a safety to become the one who has to bring him down.

But Smith does add rare power, as seen against Weber State with under two minutes to go in that 2025 contest won by Sacramento State. Smith trucked one defender to get inside the Wildcats' 20-yard line, which should convince Colorado that the Buffaloes have one other secret power back to turn to.

JaQuail Smith's Chances to Rise as Colorado

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) hands the ball off to running back Damian Henderson (26) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The backfield hype is centered on Alabama transfer Richard Young right now, especially following his Doak Walker Award watch list nomination announced earlier in Aug. 2026.

Smith's fellow ex-Hornet Henderson adds additional size/power into the room as a 6-2 back with downhill velocity. Colorado also still has last season's leading rusher Micah Welch in this room, who figures to receiver his share of touches.

But it doesn't look like Smith gets ignored here. He and another returner, DeKalon Taylor, rise as the "lightning" options next to the thunder backs of Young, Henderson and Welch. Although again, Smith brings an edge in knowing the blocking schemes plus which holes to hit for Marion's system.

Colorado paints the picture it'll roll with a committee approach to start. But fans shouldn't be surprised if Smith breaks off a long run, since he knows this offense so well.

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