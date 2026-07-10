A school legend dropped some blunt takes on his Colorado Buffaloes.

Former running back Phillip Lindsay already believes the hype surrounding coach Deion Sanders has fizzled out. Though the late 2010s star in Boulder loves how Colorado has recruited in both the portal and high school during this cycle.

But recruiting isn't the only area that's won over Lindsay when he takes a closer look at his alma mater.

Phillip Lindsay Loves Newcomer to Deion Sanders' Staff

Oct 15, 2016; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) carries the ball in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes defeated theSun Devils 40-16. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lindsay tells Kyle Odegard of The Action Network that one newcomer to Sanders' staff has grabbed his attention. The former 1,000-yard rusher for the Buffaloes loves the Brennan Marion hire at offensive coordinator.

"Brennan Marion is going to be a great pickup when it comes to that go-go offense," Lindsay began. "He’s going to finally try to get a run-game going."

Lindsay adds how some of the nation's best teams in Texas, Ohio State, etc. all know how to pound defenses with the running attack. He believes Marion is exactly who Colorado needs to finally ignite the running game.

"I love that they brought in Brennan Marion because I think it’s going to be a change of pace. I think they’re going to start running the ball a lot more," Lindsay said.

Past Struggles of Colorado Running Game

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) scores during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Past Colorado teams pummeled foes with the ground attack. Lindsay himself played in front of powerful offensive lines that cleared the path for him.

Sanders' Buffalo teams preferred attacking through the air. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders rewrote numerous school passing records in the process. The school also produced its newest Heisman Trophy winner in Travis Hunter who emerged as Shedeur Sanders' top target at wide receiver.

But the ground game emerged as a weakness with Sanders' pass-first approach. Here's a closer look at Colorado's production after handoffs:

*2023 Season: Averaged only 68.9 yards per game rushing wise and 2.3 yards a carry.

*2024 Season: Run game production fell to 65.2 yards per contest, featuring 2.5 yards a carry.

*2025 Season: Improved to 125.6 yards per game, but settled for just 3.5 yards per carry.

Colorado still finished next-to-last in the Big 12 for running attacks. This despite crossing over the 100-yard average mark. Marion, however, presents a deep history of improving running games. His UNLV ground games averaged no less than 172 yards per game during his two-season run as offensive coordinator. His Sacramento State ground attack ranked second among Football Championship Subdivision teams by reaching 262.6 yards a game.

How Colorado Ground Attack can Explode Early

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates after scoring in overtime against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Colorado's new-look rushing attack faces a younger defense out the gate.

The Buffaloes' Sept. 3 season opener is against a run defensive unit that fell to 88th overall in 2025, allowing 164.3 yards a game. Georgia Tech also is turning to a new defensive coordinator in Jason Semore, who's placing more of an emphasis on pass rushing and creating turnovers.

However, Semore's 2025 run defense at Southern Miss struggled by surrendering 174.8 yards per game, more than what the Yellow Jackets allowed. So best believe Marion will scrutinize some Southern Miss film to gain a great idea on how to attack Semore's incoming defense down in Atlanta.

This game also gives Lindsay a chance to see if Colorado can finally break out of its run-game lapses that's plagued the Buffaloes in the last three seasons. But again, he believes Marion is finally the right man to reignite a once proud ground attack.

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