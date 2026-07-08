It's in the Game? Why Deion Sanders Isn't in EA Sports' College Football 27

EA Sports' trademark slogan, “It's in the game” helped shape many a childhood and young adulthood for those who have enjoyed the company's many video game franchises.

Only, the phrase won't apply to one of college football's most recognizable figures, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. Sanders isn't in the latest version of EA Sports's popular College Football video game, College Football 27.

Among other topics, the Buffaloes coach on Tuesday at Big 12 Media Days was asked for the reasoning behind his absence in the video game. The ever-quotable Colorado coach did not disappoint with his response.

Why Deion Sanders is not in College Football 27 video game

Deion Sanders says he is not in College Football 27 because EA Sports was not going to pay him enough money.



"If I'm not in the game, that means they weren't paying enough."pic.twitter.com/YsH8y5D9WO — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 7, 2026

“I don’t know about the video games. I have a wonderful team that handles a lot of business for me. If I’m not in the game, that means they weren’t paying enough,” Sanders said. “It probably didn’t fit where we’re going right now. That’s probably it. It was probably just that simplistic.”

Sanders isn't the only prominent college football coach not included in the video game. The likes of North Carolina coach Bill Belichick (who historically eschewed appearing in EA Sports' Madden franchise), Miami coach Mario Cristobal, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Utah State coach Bronco Mendenhall are also absent from the video game.

The licensing agreement behind Sanders's—and others'—absence from College Football 27

After an 11-year hiatus, EA Sports' College Football video game franchise returned to great fanfare in 2024 and the first edition of the revamped franchise became the best-selling sports video game of all time.

In previous versions of the game, the likenesses of real-life players were largely replicated as best as EA Sports could manage. But the rise of NIL deals in collegiate sports paved the way for real-life likenesses of players to be utilized in the game. For College Football 25, appearing in the game wasn't nearly as lucrative as one would have expected—over 10,000 athletes were featured in the game and they received a flat $600 payment, as well as a free copy of the game.

On the heels of the franchise's wildly successful return, EA Sports last year increased the payments for athletes who opted into the video game to $1,500. Every player received a Deluxe Edition of the video game. Some players also received additional compensation as ambassadors for the game.

The '25 iteration of the game also featured real-life coaches for the first time in the franchise's history. Coaches, like players, must also sign licensing agreements to appear in the video game, though a source told The Athletic that these licenses are “unpaid.”

And it's not just coaches who aren't in the latest edition of the video game.

Two prominent college football players, Georgia quarterback Gunnar Stockton and Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes, are among several players who will not be in the video game.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy will grace the cover of the standard edition of College Football 27, which will officially release on Thursday.

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