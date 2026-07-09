Former Colorado Star Phillip Lindsay Shares Thoughts on Buffaloes' Recruiting Efforts

The Colorado Buffaloes are erasing past doubts about their recruiting efforts. This Buffaloes 2027 class now features five recruits listed as a four-star per 247Sports composite rankings.

Colorado is creating a new national recruiting outreach. Not just limited to the transfer portal this time. This tactic is grabbing national attention across the college football landscape and reeling in supporters.

Which now includes winning over one revered former Colorado star: retired NFL running back Phillip Lindsay.

Ex-Colorado Running Back Likes Direction of Buffaloes Recruiting

Sep 16, 2017; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) carries the ball in the first half against the Northern Colorado Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 31-year-old Lindsay has taken notice of the coach Deion Sanders era in Boulder. And not just limited to Lindsay observing the culture being installed.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos running back has taken a liking to how Colorado is recruiting now through both the portal and prep realm. Lindsay recently offered his take to Kyle Odegard of The Action Network.

“I love that they went to these so-called lower divisions schools like DI-AA and got the best players from those divisions, bringing up and rewarding them for what they’ve done," Lindsay told Odegard. "Those type of players know they’re not going to get $1 million, but maybe it’s $75,000 or $100,000, more than they’ve ever had, and now they’re coming up there to a bigger conference."

Lindsay likely is referencing edge rusher Toby Anene, who crosses over from past Football Bowl Subdivision powerhouse North Dakota State. But athletes representing "lower divisions" also include safety Naeten Mitchell and defensive tackle Ezra Christensen of New Mexico State, who starred in Conference USA. Anene and Mitchell are projected to crack the starting lineup for the defense.

Then those talents are mixed with the four and three-star prospects Colorado is winning over on the recruiting trail, leaving Lindsay believe "they're going to play harder" and ignore scoring a massive NIL contract.

State of Colorado Football After Phillip Lindsay

Nov 12, 2016; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lindsay starred from 2014 to 2017 in the Rocky Mountains, accumulating 3,770 rushing yards total and ending his Buffaloes career with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. He also scored 39 total touchdowns before landing on some NFL Draft boards.

The Aurora, Colorado, native even played in an era when Colorado needed to be rebuilt from the ground up. Former coach Mike MacIntyre took over the Buffaloes one year prior to Lindsay cracking the two deep on offense. MacIntyre's first three Colorado teams went 4-8, then 2-10 and 4-9. But Lindsay starred for the 2016 team that finished 10-4 overall and appeared in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game.

Lindsay's alma mater hasn't hit 10 victories or more in a season since that campaign. Colorado has fallen below the .500 mark seven different times, including two under Sanders. Coach Prime's best campaign was the 2024 season when Colorado went 9-4 and produced the Heisman Trophy winner in wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

Yet Lindsay clearly senses a turnaround and renewed energy now that Sanders is reigniting the recruiting efforts from his bladder cancer bout. The Buffaloes legend seemingly loves the players Sanders and his coaching staff are now bringing in.

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