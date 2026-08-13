Colorado Punter Gives Insight Into Hidden Benefit of Off-Campus Fall Camp

During Colorado Buffaloes punter Damon Greaves’ press conference on Tuesday, he opened up about a hidden benefit to the Buffs’ time in Week 1 of fall camp. With it taking place off-campus, he felt like he got to see a different side of his teammates than he is used to.

He also reflected on the impact the week had on the team, crediting it for boosting the team’s energy for the remainder of fall camp. As Colorado’s Week 1 matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets approaches, the impacts of that first week of fall camp that may have seemed small then will prove crucial for the team’s preparation.

Damon Greaves’ thoughts on Week 1 of fall camp

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes punter Damon Greaves (35) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greaves shared the opinion with his teammates and coaches that the first week of fall camp was a success. The consensus among the team has been that both the isolation and the dedication to football that everyone shared while there have placed the Buffs ahead of the curve for the remainder of fall camp.

“It was good fun,” Greaves said. “We had a great time out there. It was a good opportunity to bond with guys you wouldn’t necessarily bond with as much away from the facility. So it was good to get to know them, and you can see it in the team right now.”

While the level of play on the field was increased by Colorado’s time off-campus, the off-the-field impacts were potentially even greater.

How Week 1 of fall camp has impacted the team

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks with his father Deion Sanders during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greaves shared that the team morale is at a noticeably high point following the team’s time away from Boulder together.

“The energy and the vibe among the team is in a really positive spot, and I think that camp and that time away with each other was very beneficial in that,” Greaves said.

As a returning senior who saw the struggles Colorado experienced last season in the team chemistry department, Greaves being excited about the energy of his teammates is a great sign.

The underrated benefit of having fall camp off-campus

Dec 26, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas Jayhawks punter Damon Greaves (95) against the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One reason for his excitement was the ability he had to get to know several of his teammates in new ways.

“You get to know guys in a different way,” Greaves said. “Sometimes, the guys you see in the facility are different when they’re away from the facility. So, there are some pretty low-key funny guys on the team that, now that you’ve broken their shell, you can have a bit of fun with. That was another beneficial part of the time away.”

He listed one of his long snappers as a player he made that new connection with and how it helped their chemistry with one another.

“Nelson [Williams] is a very funny guy,” Greaves said. “I just didn’t see it in him, not in a bad way, but in the first few weeks of getting to know him, I saw he’s a great worker and a talented long snapper, but now I see he can be a bit of a comedian as well.”

As the Buffaloes approach Week 1 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the true answer to the question of whether the unique fall camp format had an impact or not will be found. But as it stands, the praise that players like Greaves have had for it suggests that it has kicked off a new mini-era of sorts within the Coach Prime era.

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