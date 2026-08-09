What Each Colorado Coach Thought After First Week of Fall Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes’ first week of fall camp was nothing short of productive, according to the coaching staff. Coach Deion Sanders, as well as offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve, spoke highly of what they saw to start the season.

From appreciation of the setting the Buffs found themselves in for Week 1 of fall camp to high praise for the offensive line, each coach had a unique reason that made them believe it was a success. Here’s an overview of each Colorado coach’s thoughts on Week 1 of fall camp.

Deion Sanders

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Sanders, he was most pleased with the impact of his team’s unique location to start the season. The Buffaloes kicked off fall camp 2026 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over an hour and a half away from their home in Boulder. In doing so, the coaching staff limited the players’ access to the outside world, which created an invaluable focus on football and the program to begin the season.

“We love it,” Sanders said on Thursday. “We're bonding. We're getting closer. We're getting to know each other. We're getting to know each other a lot more because we're in one unit at all times, night and day, and it's been phenomenal.”

The Buffaloes traveled by bus, allowed no visitors to players, allowed no outside food and even monitored player phone usage during the first week of fall camp. Sanders and the rest of his coaching staff saw nothing but positive results from the strict regulations, with one such result being the bonding that Sanders spoke of.

Brennan Marion

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Marion, a particular position group stood out to him. He and Sanders were both pleased with the work of the offensive line in the first week of fall camp, with the former citing it as one of the most encouraging things he saw to start the campaign.

“So, for our guys, the guys that we recruited up front, that's their natural habitat of being violent and over the top,” Marion said on Wednesday. “So, we just have to scale those guys back a little bit and continue to work their technique, but as far as the physicality and the violence, if you were able to see practice today, you would see a lot of bodies hitting the ground. It was very violent in the trenches.”

Physicality and violence have been two words the Buffs have lived by in fall camp, with defensive coordinator Chris Marve being one of the coaches on their staff who was most promotional of them.

Chris Marve

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Marve prevented himself from reacting too passionately after what he’d seen with the naked eye, he still brought up those mottos when evaluating the first week.

“Certainly growth between practice one and practice two,” Marve said on Tuesday. “I haven't had a chance to evaluate the tape. We have an adage in coaching: it's never as good as you think, or it's never as bad as you think. Until you watch the tape, then you get a sense of reality. I think they're communicating really well. They're playing together. We preach a lot about violence and aggression, relentless effort. I think that's been pretty visible.”

The Buffaloes return to Boulder for Week 2 of fall camp, and if they continue on the trajectory reported by the coaches, they’re in for an exciting regular season in 2026.

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