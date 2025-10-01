Deion Sanders, Players Address Colorado Buffaloes' Worrisome Leadership Issues
Through five games, the Colorado Buffaloes' lack of leadership at most position groups has become a serious problem. Not enough players are stepping up as leaders, and time is running out for CU to turn things around.
Colorado is in this unfortunate position after watching quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and others leave for the NFL. Coach Deion Sanders still managed to land a veteran transfer portal class during the offseason, but many of those talented newcomers have yet to take hold of needed leadership roles.
Outside of South Florida transfer safety Tawfiq Byard, many of the team's leaders are second or third-year Buffs, including offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, defensive end Arden Walker and kicker Alejandro Mata. Still, others must step up for Colorado to correct issues at linebacker and cornerback.
Deion Sanders Comments On Colorado's Leadership Woes
During his pre-TCU game press conference on Tuesday, "Coach Prime" gave an interesting answer when asked if any of Colorado's younger players have stepped up as leaders.
"That's tough," Sanders said. "When you step up and you step out and want to claim that leadership position, that puts a target on you because you gotta ball. Because one thing about these youngsters these days, they're gonna call you out — in front of the coach, not in front of the coaches, through privacy and the cafeteria, the locker room, whatever. A lot of guys these days are reluctant to step into that role because they're gonna be held accountable. And I like that."
Sanders added that within his program, leadership roles are earned, not given.
"I don't want nobody playing with that. When we put an 'L' (leader) on your chest or a 'D,' (dawg), you earn it. You deserve it," Sanders said. "We know we can count on you on Saturdays, unequivocally."
Xavier Hill, Micah Welch Share Thoughts On Colorado's Leadership
Offensive lineman Xavier Hill, a transfer from Memphis, admitted Wednesday that Colorado is still searching for more out of its leaders.
"The leadership on this team can definitely use some work," Hill said, per DNVR's Scott Procter. "We lead by example in our room.”
Earlier in the week, running back Micah Welch gave a more positive perspective on the Buffs' leadership, sharing that it has been more of a group effort.
"It isn't just one leader," Welch said. "Everybody is trying to be together and help each other. It ain't just one leader. It has made a difference this year."
MORE: Kickoff Time Announced For Colorado Buffaloes, Iowa State Cyclones Matchup
MORE: Colorado Coach Deion Sanders' Honest Postgame Speech To His Team After Buffaloes Loss
MORE: Travis Hunter's Cool Postgame Move Shows Why He's Fan Favorite
With seven regular season games remaining, the Buffs must win four to earn their second straight bowl bid. That journey begins Saturday with a challenging Week 6 road game against the 3-1 TCU Horned Frogs. Kickoff in Fort Worth is set for 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.