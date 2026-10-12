Colorado's Quanell Farrakhan Jr. Hints at Potential Quarterback Change

The Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback carousel has reached a tipping point, as both Julian Lewis and Isaac Wilson struggled in their respective starts this season. That leaves one unutilized quarterback on the Buffs’ roster: true freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne.

Although coach Deion Sanders has confirmed that he’ll only shift to Sweetwyne if he is willing to commit to him long-term, it appears that he is close to making that call. A post made by wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. on his Instagram story displays a number change that seems designed for Sweetwyne to take over under center.

Quanell Farrakhan Jr.’s post

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders cornerback Amier Boyd (27) defends the reception by Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, Farrakhan posted a picture of his new practice jersey, sporting No. 5 instead of his usual No. 14. The likely reason for this change is to make it easier for the Buffaloes to transition to Sweetwyne.

Colorado WR Quanell Farrakhan Jr. looks like he’ll now be wearing No. 5.



He previously shared No. 14 with true freshman QB Kaneal Sweetwyne 👀 pic.twitter.com/b7pjq30uwZ — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) October 12, 2026

Sweetwyne also wears No. 14, which likely caused some complications with having them both on the field at the same time. Although Sanders confirmed that the Buffaloes had backup jerseys ready in case they wanted to utilize both players at once, it will certainly be less complicated now that Farrakhan has a new jersey number.

This likely wasn’t an issue the Buffs foresaw themselves running into, as Sweetwyne and Farrakhan weren’t expected to have much of an impact prior to the season. However, Farrakhan has emerged as the Buffaloes’ No. 3 option at wide receiver, and Wilson and Lewis’ poor play have forced Sweetwyne towards the top of the depth chart.

What this means for the Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (14) before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This holds major implications in terms of the future of the program. Sanders can feel his seat heating up, and if the offense doesn’t stop losing Colorado games soon, he could pay the price.

This change will also serve as a litmus test for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and his ‘Go-Go’ offense. His scheme was billed as being quarterback-friendly in the offseason, yet it has been anything but through six weeks. Neither Wilson nor Lewis could get going in Marion’s system, but if Sweetwyne can’t either, some tough conversations need to be had.

If one or two quarterbacks can’t make it work in the system, that may be a player issue. But if three quarterbacks, all with completely different skill sets, can’t find success, it could be a coaching and scheme issue at that point.

If Sweetwyne is able to find success, though, Lewis and Wilson will likely have a hard time finding their way back onto the field. The Buffs will likely roll with Sweetwyne until proven otherwise, potentially putting him in place as the future of the team.

How Quanell Farrakhan Jr.’s number change affects a fellow receiver

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Hykeem Williams (5) before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is an underlying impact of this number change as well. However, it isn’t a positive one for Buffs wide receiver Hykeem Williams. He’s been out for the entirety of the 2026 season thus far with an injury and hasn’t played in a game for CU since Oct. 4, 2025.

Williams formerly wore No. 5, and the fact that Colorado is now giving the number to Farrakhan doesn’t bode well for his recovery. This could mean that the Buffs are shutting him down for the season, and as a former unanimous blue-chip recruit, it would be a tough end to his senior season.

His eligibility from that point forward would be up in the air, but if this is it for Williams’ season, it might be for his career as well.

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