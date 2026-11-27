The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing to take on the UCF Knights in their final regular-season game of 2026. The Buffaloes are no longer battling for bowl contention, so they’ll be looking to give less-experienced players one last chance to shine before the season comes to a close.

One of those players will be freshman backup quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne, who coach Deion Sanders confirmed on Wednesday will have an increased role. But there’s a hidden downside to that, as it may mean the Buffaloes will run into transfer portal concerns with their current starter.

Why transfer concerns may arise for Isaac Wilson

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Sanders’ appearance on BuffsTV’s Aflac Coaches Show with Romi Bean on Wednesday, he made it clear that Sweetwyne will not only take on an increased role compared to what he’s seen this season, but that he plans to use him as much as possible.

“We want to get Sweetwyne in as much as possible because he has a tremendous future,” Sanders said. “[It’s determined by] the flow of the game sometimes, but I would like him to get some significant time. I want the fanbase to see him and what he’s capable of.”

With that major shift, there’s a real chance that Wilson may believe he’s being pushed out of the job. He still has another year of eligibility remaining, and if he returns to Colorado, he’d be the Buffs’ most experienced option in all likelihood. But if he feels that he isn’t being given a chance to win that job, he’ll likely take that final season of eligibility elsewhere.

Isaac Wilson’s 2026 season

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Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feelings about Wilson transferring are likely mixed among Buffs fans, though. The season he’s put together in 2026 hasn’t been the most impressive, as he’s thrown for 1,941 yards and 12 touchdowns to 12 interceptions with a completion percentage of 62.3.

Wilson’s turnover struggles have been Colorado’s Achilles’ heel on a number of occasions this season, most recently against the Cincinnati Bearcats. He threw three picks in that game, and they proved to be too much to overcome late in the contest.

So while optimistic Buffs fans would tell you that his turnover struggles are something he can grow out of, the pessimists would be inclined to disagree. He struggled with the same issues in his time with the Utah Utes, and despite 2026 being the first time he’s seen starting action since 2024, he hasn’t seen much growth in that aspect.

If he can’t make strides in ball security before his senior season, the Buffs truly may be better off with a different quarterback under center, regardless of experience.

The future of Colorado Buffaloes quarterbacks

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) looks for a receiver against FRA during the first quarter at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sweetwyne will obviously be in that contention if he sticks around, but the other quarterback to consider in this race is incoming freshman Andre Adams. He is a four-star recruit according to both Rivals and ESPN, and his high school career suggests that he could make a push for the job right away.

With quarterback Julian Lewis’ status still in question after his medical emergency has kept him away from the team, Colorado will be forced to choose between inexperienced youth and experienced inconsistency next season, unless Saturday’s game aids Wilson in making that decision for it.

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