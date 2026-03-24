Biggest Spring Project for Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receivers

At Tuesday’s spring practice media availability, Colorado Buffaloes wide receivers coach Jason Phillips and wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. spoke on their relationship. Phillips has taken a tough-love approach to pushing Farrakhan in his development, a relationship the young receiver has taken well to.

As one of just five returning wide receivers who recorded a catch in 2025, Farrakhan will be one of the players coach Deion Sanders and his staff will look for to take a step forward in 2026. Following the results of the 2025 season, Coach Prime has put extra pressure on his staff to ensure results are achieved in development.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

“[Coach Prime] has challenged us so much,” said fellow receivers coach Rashad Davis on Tuesday. “So we’re ready for this opportunity, we’re prepared. For every coach on this staff, he’s always applying the pressure.”

Colorado Buffaloes Challenging Wide Receivers

When asked about his thoughts on the spring camp that Farrakhan has had, coach Phillips didn’t mince words in his assessment. He acknowledged the positives and potential Farrakhan holds, but also the flaws he still needs to work out.

“[I’ve seen] the same Quanell,” Phillips said. “He’s got to continue to work on his game and get better; he has to take coaching, apply the coaching and apply the technical stuff we’re teaching here and become the player we expect him to be.”

Farrakhan came to Boulder listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports but struggled to make an impact on offense in his freshman campaign. He only hauled in one reception for 17 yards and no touchdowns, although he did return five kickoffs during the season.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receivers coach Jason Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So while he’s returned to the Buffs this season, battling many of the same mistakes from 2025, Phillips made one thing clear: there’s only one Farrakhan.

When asked if there was one player he’d compare Farrakhan to, for better or for worse, he kept his response brief: “Quanell.”

Farrakhan’s response to Phillips’s coaching

Farrakhan didn’t deny Phillips’s tough coaching style, nor the fact that it has been directed particularly towards him. But it isn’t something he shies away from.

“Sometimes, coach Phillips really gets on me hard,” Farrakhan said. “But I appreciate that because I need somebody that can really dig in, get on me and make me better at the end of the day.”

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) and cornerback Ben Bouzi (39) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Farrakhan has seemingly taken Phillips’s words to heart, as he has paid close attention to the application of coaching that Phillips said he needs to work on.

“I’ve been responding to [Phillips’s coaching] well,” Farrakhan said. “Really just paying attention to everything that he says, soaking it in and applying it on the field.”

The talent that Farrakhan possesses is no secret to himself or his coaches, and it is for that very reason that Coach Prime and his staff have focused so intently on the freshman’s development.

Farrakhan appears to be a project, and one that’s still a work in progress. But due to the talent he possesses, it’s one that could pay dividends for the future of CU’s program.

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