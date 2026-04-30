Colorado Buffaloes Make Move for Talented Receiver Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes aren't just locking in on building the 2027 recruiting class. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff jumped into pursuing 2029 talent too on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Sho Wright announced that the Buffaloes joined the plethora of offers now at his disposal. Wright is exploding early on the recruiting trail as he's already closing on 20 scholarship offers.

How Talented is Colorado Target Sho Wright?

The St. Thomas Aquinas underclassman established the nickname "Showtime Wright" in the Sunshine State.

He broke out as a space attacker for the renown Florida prep powerhouse that annually takes on some of the best teams in the state or nation. Wright hit cornerbacks with a wicked first step and showed advanced cutting ability for a prospect his age.

Aquinas created hitch and comeback routes designed for him to gain spacing against defenders. Wright shows no fear or hesitation taking off with the football from there. He rose as a deadly run-after-catch threat for Aquinas.

Wright comfortbaly stretches his arms out to pull down the grab. He's even caught the ball in traffic before trekking upfield, a rare skill for underclassmen wideouts at the varsity level.

Wright then presents long striding speed after hauling in the reception. The scary part for defenses game-planning against him is that Wright is still growing as a prospect.

The rising sophomore brings a still-growing 6-foot-2, 170-pound frame. He could very well hit 6-foot-5 if he continues to grow before his first college football game.

Colorado is now offer No. 18 for Wright. He's currently unranked by the national recruiting outlets due to being a non-upperclassman. But he's bound to vie for five-star status with continued development on the football field. Wright suits up for a place that draws college football coaches in annually each season. Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin and Philadelphia Eagles WR Elijah Moore are two notable former Raiders who dominated on the perimeter.

Sho Wright can add to This Lineage in Boulder

Deion Sanders walks to the field with sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders in 2024. | CU Buffs

Colorado under Coach Prime has attracted talent from Sanders' home state.

Five players on the 2026 spring roster hail from Wright's Florida. That includes wide receiver Hykeem Williams, who came via Fort Lauderdale and transferred from Sanders' alma mater Florida State.

Makari Vickers is one more Sunshine State representative, who came via Tallahassee and dipped out of Oklahoma to join the Buffaloes.

Class of 2027 prospect Davon Dericho is an incoming Florida talent, as the defensive back stars for Killian High in Miami and verbally committed to CU back in Feb. 2026. Yet Colorado's top overall prospect for '27 is quarterback Andre Adams, who hails from Nashville.

Meanwhile, the 2026 class comes equipped with four players representing the panhandle. Three-star cornerback Alex Ward of national power IMG Academy is the highest ranked Florida talent for this '26 recruiting class for the Buffaloes.

Sanders and the CU staff have proven to attract talent from Miami and IMG Academy. Swooping up St. Thomas Aquinas talent further boosts the Buffaloes intrigue in Florida. Wright rises as one of the first '29 talents Colorado is chasing after. Now it comes down to how assertive CU is with connecting with Wright after the offer.

Sanders has some leverage now on the offensive side: New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion brings a deep history of producing stellar receiver play, including coaching future first round wideouts Jordan Addison and Xavier Worthy at Pittsburgh and Texas, respectively.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.