Colorado Buffaloes' Recruiting Ranking After Losing Commit to Bill Belichick

The Colorado Buffaloes have recently benefited from the wild west-like atmosphere that is college football, coming out on the positive side of several recruiting flips. However, this time around, the Buffs find themselves on the wrong side of the coin.

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Monday, three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay flipped his commitment from the Colorado Buffaloes to join Bill Belichick at North Carolina.

Lindsay, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound interior lineman from Maryland, committed to Colorado on June 6 after taking an official visit to Boulder.

But less than three weeks later, he's headed to Chapel Hill.

The Buffs' recent decommitments dropped their 2027 recruiting class to 15 commitments and caused them to fall from No. 33 to No. 46 in the national recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports. Ironically, North Carolina now sits one spot above the Buffs at No. 45.

Bill Belichick Makes His Move

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The writing was on the wall since June 11, when Lindsay posted on social media that North Carolina had extended him an offer following what he described as a great conversation with coach Belichick.

Fast forward just 11 days, and Lindsay announced his new commitment to the future NFL Hall of Fame coach,

"After a great OV weekend at UNC and discussion with my family, I have decided to flip my commitment to the University of North Carolina!" Lindsay posted on social media.

After a great OV weekend at UNC and discussion with my family I have decided to flip my commitment to the university of North carolina! #heels @UNCFootball @CoachWillFriend @Belichick_B pic.twitter.com/UiKG0KYjtQ — jaiden lindsay 3⭐️ (@_jaidenlindsay) June 22, 2026

The decision is an interesting turnaround for a prospect who, based on his social media activity, appeared all-in on Colorado just weeks earlier.

Following his original commitment to the Buffs, Lindsay spoke highly of the culture Deion Sanders and his staff had built in Boulder, saying "Coach Prime" made everything make sense and pointing to the family atmosphere surrounding the program.

Ultimately, however, Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, and North Carolina proved too much for Lindsay to pass on.

The Impact on Colorado's Recruiting Class

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Losing a recruit like Lindsay at any point in the process is frustrating for fans and staff, especially after three-star running back Steven Alexis flipped his commitment to Illinois.

While one or even two individual decommitments aren't likely to derail an entire cycle, consecutive losses do threaten the momentum of Colorado's 2027 recruiting class.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite losing Lindsay and Alexis, the Buffs have created their own momentum on the recruiting trail by flipping several prospects, including three-Star offensive lineman Coderro McDaniel, and four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones, both of whom flipped from Ole Miss.

Colorado also landed offensive lineman Zaquan Linton after he flipped from Miami and currently holds a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Jayin Talib, the nephew of former Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.

Those additions highlight the aggressive work Colorado director of recruiting Rashad Rich and offensive line coach Gunnar White have done to build depth along the offensive line.



Still, losing an interior anchor like Lindsay, especially to Belichick, is a tough pill to swallow, but recruiting flips are simply part of doing business in today's college football. The defection might have hurt Colorado in terms of recruiting metrics, but the Buffs still have more than enough time on the calendar to pinpoint another elite offensive lineman to help bolster their 2027 class.

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