Colorado Buffaloes' Recruiting Ranking After Losing Commit to Bill Belichick
The Colorado Buffaloes have recently benefited from the wild west-like atmosphere that is college football, coming out on the positive side of several recruiting flips. However, this time around, the Buffs find themselves on the wrong side of the coin.
On Monday, three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay flipped his commitment from the Colorado Buffaloes to join Bill Belichick at North Carolina.
Lindsay, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound interior lineman from Maryland, committed to Colorado on June 6 after taking an official visit to Boulder.
But less than three weeks later, he's headed to Chapel Hill.
The Buffs' recent decommitments dropped their 2027 recruiting class to 15 commitments and caused them to fall from No. 33 to No. 46 in the national recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports. Ironically, North Carolina now sits one spot above the Buffs at No. 45.
Bill Belichick Makes His Move
The writing was on the wall since June 11, when Lindsay posted on social media that North Carolina had extended him an offer following what he described as a great conversation with coach Belichick.
Fast forward just 11 days, and Lindsay announced his new commitment to the future NFL Hall of Fame coach,
"After a great OV weekend at UNC and discussion with my family, I have decided to flip my commitment to the University of North Carolina!" Lindsay posted on social media.
The decision is an interesting turnaround for a prospect who, based on his social media activity, appeared all-in on Colorado just weeks earlier.
Following his original commitment to the Buffs, Lindsay spoke highly of the culture Deion Sanders and his staff had built in Boulder, saying "Coach Prime" made everything make sense and pointing to the family atmosphere surrounding the program.
Ultimately, however, Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, and North Carolina proved too much for Lindsay to pass on.
The Impact on Colorado's Recruiting Class
Losing a recruit like Lindsay at any point in the process is frustrating for fans and staff, especially after three-star running back Steven Alexis flipped his commitment to Illinois.
While one or even two individual decommitments aren't likely to derail an entire cycle, consecutive losses do threaten the momentum of Colorado's 2027 recruiting class.
Despite losing Lindsay and Alexis, the Buffs have created their own momentum on the recruiting trail by flipping several prospects, including three-Star offensive lineman Coderro McDaniel, and four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones, both of whom flipped from Ole Miss.
Colorado also landed offensive lineman Zaquan Linton after he flipped from Miami and currently holds a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Jayin Talib, the nephew of former Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.
Those additions highlight the aggressive work Colorado director of recruiting Rashad Rich and offensive line coach Gunnar White have done to build depth along the offensive line.
Still, losing an interior anchor like Lindsay, especially to Belichick, is a tough pill to swallow, but recruiting flips are simply part of doing business in today's college football. The defection might have hurt Colorado in terms of recruiting metrics, but the Buffs still have more than enough time on the calendar to pinpoint another elite offensive lineman to help bolster their 2027 class.
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Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.