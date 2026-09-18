Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Update Before Northwestern Road Test

More than 70 in-state prospects were expected at Folsom Field for Colorado’s home opener against Weber State, but the Buffaloes are on the road against Northwestern, meaning there are no Colorado-hosted game day visitors.

Colorado plays Northwestern on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. MT on FOX. NCAA recruiting rules tie official visits to an institution’s campus, and game day admissions for recruits are built around home events. In contrast, a Colorado target could still choose to attend the game in Evanston on their own, but that wouldn't be the normal CU-hosted visit weekend fans are used to.

More than 70 in-state prospects were expected at Folsom Field for Colorado’s home opener against Weber State. | Matthew Jonas/Daily Camera

Colorado’s road stretch changes the recruiting calendar

Three of Colorado’s first four games are away from Folsom Field, something the program had not experienced since 1974. The comparison is worth keeping precise. Colorado opened that 1974 season at LSU and Michigan, came home to face Wisconsin, then went back on the road to Air Force.

Interestingly, this year has the same squeeze. Colorado opened at Georgia Tech, hosted Weber State, travels to Northwestern this weekend, and then travels to Baylor on Sept. 26. Two straight road Saturdays mean the staff will not have the same game day access to recruits that it had during the home opener.

The difference is relatively sharp because last week was pretty busy. Colorado brought a large local group through Folsom Field, and the visit produced another 2027 commitment when Mater Dei quarterback Cameron Pooley joined the class after the Weber State game.

Deion Sanders can still recruit off what happens

Julian Lewis enters Northwestern week after earning Big 12 Freshman of the Week and Manning Award Star honors. | CU Buffs

A road weekend removes the campus tour and sideline conversations, but it does not stop recruits from coming to see the game for themselves. Colorado gets a national FOX window in Evanston, and redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis enters the game after earning Big 12 Freshman of the Week and Manning Award Star of the Week honors.

When Sanders was asked about Colorado’s 2027 commits during his Sept. 8 weekly press conference in Boulder, he made clear that the games are part of the recruiting pitch.

“We're not trying to lure them with money. We're trying to lure them with the game itself. But I love where we are. I talk to those young men."

Sanders added that he tries to communicate with the commits every week and holds Zoom calls with the group. He said they had watched the Georgia Tech game and were excited about the win.

That approach fits this weekend. Colorado cannot give recruits the regular Folsom Field experience from Evanston, but the staff can still give them something to watch. A strong showing on Fox gives Sanders another game to point toward when those recruiting conversations come resurface again.

Deion Sanders and Colorado play back-to-back road games at Northwestern and Baylor before returning to Boulder. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Oct. 3 is Colorado’s next normal game day visit window

Colorado returns to Folsom Field on Oct. 3 against reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech. It is also the Buffaloes’ conference home opener and Homecoming, making it the next clear chance for the staff to build a traditional game day recruiting weekend.

No public visitor list has been reported for Texas Tech yet, so there is no reason to attach names to that weekend before recruits confirm their plans. The calendar simply gives Colorado its next home setting after Northwestern and Baylor.

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