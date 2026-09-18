Colorado vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
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The Colorado Buffaloes have gotten off to a 2-0 start to the season, beating Georgia Tech 14-13 in Week 1 and then crushing Weber State 52-21 in Week 2.
They'll put their undefeated record on the line in Week 3 when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats. The Wildcats beat South Dakota State 34-18 in Week 1, but then enjoyed a Week 2 BYE.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 vs. Big Ten showdown.
Colorado vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Colorado +3.5 (-110)
- Northwestern -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colorado +150
- Northwestern -182
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
Colorado vs. Northwestern How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 19
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Colorado record: 2-0
- Northwestern record: 1-0
Colorado vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Colorado is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-4 in Colorado's last 10 games
- Northwestern is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 6-4 in Northwestern's last 10 games
Colorado vs. Northwestern Key Player to Watch
- Julian Lewis, QB - Colorado Buffaloes
Julian Lewis has gotten off to a hot start to his 2026 season. He has completed 62% of his passes for 490 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. This is going to be his toughest test so far this season, so we'll see if he can keep up this level of production against a Big Ten defense.
Colorado vs. Northwestern Prediction and Best Bet
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the OVER.
The biggest red flag in this game is that Northwestern allowed South Dakota State to rack up 432 yards of offense against them. If they allow that many yards, then the Buffs should be able to move the ball up and down the field at will.
Meanwhile, the Colorado defense is coming off a performance where they allowed Weber State to rack up 21 points.
Let's sit back and root for points in this game.
Pick: OVER 48.5 (-110) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets