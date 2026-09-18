Colorado vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

The Colorado Buffaloes have gotten off to a 2-0 start to the season, beating Georgia Tech 14-13 in Week 1 and then crushing Weber State 52-21 in Week 2.

They'll put their undefeated record on the line in Week 3 when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats. The Wildcats beat South Dakota State 34-18 in Week 1, but then enjoyed a Week 2 BYE.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 vs. Big Ten showdown.

Colorado vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Colorado +3.5 (-110)

Northwestern -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Colorado +150

Northwestern -182

Total

OVER 48.5 (-110)

UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Colorado vs. Northwestern How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Colorado record: 2-0

Northwestern record: 1-0

Colorado vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Colorado is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Colorado's last 10 games

Northwestern is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Northwestern's last 10 games

Colorado vs. Northwestern Key Player to Watch

Julian Lewis, QB - Colorado Buffaloes

Julian Lewis has gotten off to a hot start to his 2026 season. He has completed 62% of his passes for 490 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. This is going to be his toughest test so far this season, so we'll see if he can keep up this level of production against a Big Ten defense.

Colorado vs. Northwestern Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the OVER.

The biggest red flag in this game is that Northwestern allowed South Dakota State to rack up 432 yards of offense against them. If they allow that many yards, then the Buffs should be able to move the ball up and down the field at will.

Meanwhile, the Colorado defense is coming off a performance where they allowed Weber State to rack up 21 points.

Let's sit back and root for points in this game.

Pick: OVER 48.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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