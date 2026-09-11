Colorado Buffaloes Make Push for Rising Defensive Back Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes have given Tanner Hardy a chance to see Folsom Field for himself. The 2028 defensive back from Brookhaven High School in Mississippi shared a game invitation for Saturday’s home opener against Weber State, adding Colorado to the programs drawing his attention this fall.

“Thanks for the game invite to come check out Colorado #skobuffs,” Hardy wrote on X. He tagged coach Deion Sanders among the accounts in his post and included a graphic advertising the Sept. 12 game, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m. MT.

Colorado fans celebrate after the Buffaloes won a college football game against Colorado State at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tanner Hardy Brings Production From Mississippi

Hardy had a busy night before sharing the Colorado invitation. In a Sept. 5 post sharing his Week 2 highlights against Franklin County, he credited himself with three touchdowns, an interception, a pass breakup, and five tackles.

The defensive back and punt returner lists himself at 5-11 and 170 pounds on his public profile. On3’s Brookhaven roster also identifies him as a 2028 cornerback at those measurements, giving Colorado a prospect who still has substantial high school football ahead of him.

His sophomore-season highlight post lists 67 tackles and six tackles for loss. Combined with his latest game summary, those numbers show he has contributed as a tackler as well as a playmaker with the ball. They also give CU’s staff a body of work to evaluate as his junior season develops.

Hardy has been looking at other programs, too. He posted a Louisiana Tech visit plan earlier this month and thanked Mississippi State for a game invitation. Colorado now has an opportunity to introduce him to its own game-day setting while he explores his options.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado is Using the Home Opener to Reach Younger Recruits

The invitation puts Hardy alongside a broader recruiting effort around the Weber State game. Colorado Buffaloes on SI previously reported that 2029 edge rusher Jayden Bates plans to visit. Bates plays at Cherry Creek High School, giving the Buffaloes a local prospect to host while they also reach beyond the state.

Hardy and Bates belong to different recruiting classes, but both show how a September home game can serve the program beyond the current season. CU can introduce younger players to its coaches and campus while continuing to evaluate their high school development.

For Hardy, the next step is whether he makes the trip. His post announces a game invitation, with no confirmation of attendance, scholarship offer or commitment. It gives him an opening to learn more about CU while leaving his recruiting plans open.

Colorado fans fill the stands during a college football game against Colorado State at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Folsom Field Offers Colorado a Chance to Make an Impression

If Hardy visits, he will get a look at defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s unit as it prepares for its second game. Colorado has brought experienced newcomers such as safety Randon Fontenette into its secondary, a position group a young defensive back could watch with particular interest.

The coaches and campus would be part of that introduction. So would the crowd. For prospects who make the trip, Saturday offers the first chance this season to experience a Colorado home game and see how the program presents itself at Folsom Field.

Sanders has called on Colorado fans to fill the stadium. Speaking at his Tuesday press conference ahead of the home opener, he pointed to the support the Buffaloes received during their season-opening win at Georgia Tech.

“We want our fans to come out in droves, as they did in Atlanta,” Sanders said.

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