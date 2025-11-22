Colorado Unveils Statue Honoring the Coach Who Built a National Power
The Colorado Buffaloes honored one of the most important figures in school history this week, unveiling a bronze statue of former head football coach Bill McCartney outside Folsom Field.
For generations of CU fans and alumni, “Coach Mac” is synonymous with the program’s golden era. McCartney transformed Colorado football from a struggling operation into a feared national power, delivering the university’s only National Championship and building a foundation of belief, discipline, and unity that forever changed the program.
Now, his legacy stands in bronze outside of Folsom Field — a reminder of what Colorado football once was, and what the program under Deion Sanders hopes to build again. Here’s a look at why the monument carries so much meaning.
Coach McCartney’s Legacy
Bill McCartney’s impact on Colorado football is unmatched. When he took over in 1982, the Buffs were one of the worst programs in the Big Eight. But by the early ’90s, they were a juggernaut. Over 13 seasons in Boulder, McCartney compiled a 93–55–5 record, becoming the winningest coach in school history and redefining what the program could be.
The highlight, of course, was the 1990 National Championship — a title Colorado split with Georgia Tech after a remarkable season that cemented the Buffs as one of the nation’s elite. He also delivered three straight Big Eight titles from 1989–91, and coached CU’s first Heisman Trophy winner, Rashaan Salaam, in 1994.
But McCartney’s legacy goes beyond accolades. He also famously fueled the Nebraska rivalry by banning the color red and demanding that CU match the intensity of the powerhouse Cornhuskers. That defiant mindset and belief in the face of circumstance set the stage for the Buffs’ rise and shaped generations of CU players who still speak of his leadership with reverence.
The New Statue and Its Meaning
McCartney’s statue — an 8.5-foot bronze figure atop a granite base — now stands proudly along the Buff Walk on the east side of Folsom Field. The $275,000 project was funded entirely by private donors, many of them former players, demonstrating how deeply his influence still resonates with his team.
The sculpture captures Coach Mac in his classic sideline posture, symbolizing his presence during the program’s most iconic era. The placement is intentional: players will pass by the monument every time they walk onto Folsom Field, a daily reminder of the standard that built Colorado football.
CU emphasized that the statue recognizes McCartney’s on-field impact — the wins, the titles, the culture — as well as his larger role in shaping young athletes into successful leaders long after their playing days were over.
A Legacy Still Felt Today
McCartney wasn’t just a winner; he was a builder. His coaching tree includes future head coaches like Gary Barnett, Jim Caldwell, Les Miles, and Rick Neuheisel. Former players routinely credit him with instilling discipline, accountability, and a sense of brotherhood that has lasted decades.
His influence remains present within today’s program, too. Coach Deion Sanders has publicly praised McCartney and honored him through uniform tributes, including throwback designs and the “Mac 82–94” patch worn during the beginning of the season. Sanders also revived Coach Mac’s tradition of banning the color red during rivalry week — a nod to the identity McCartney forged.
The statue now stands as both a tribute and a challenge: a symbol of the program’s championship past and a reminder of the heights Colorado hopes to reach again in the Coach Prime era.
As Colorado prepares to host No. 25 Arizona State tonight at Folsom Field, the presence of Coach Mac’s statue adds a sense of history and expectation to the matchup. The Buffs will look to channel the spirit of McCartney’s relentless confidence and take another step forward under freshman passer Julian "JuJu" Lewis.